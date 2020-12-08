New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960741/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$410.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oral Examination Instrumentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$101.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $87.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$87.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$77.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc.

Dre Veterinary, Inc.

Grady Medical Systems, Inc.

Hallowell EMC

Henry Schein, Inc.

Jorgensen Laboratories

Midmark Corporation

MILA International, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Smiths Group PLC

Vetland Medical Sales & Services LLC.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Oral Examination Instrumentation (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Oral Examination Instrumentation (Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Oral Examination Instrumentation (Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation

(Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation

(Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation

(Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment (Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment (Segment)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment (Segment)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Ancillary Equipment (Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Ancillary Equipment (Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Ancillary Equipment (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market Share:

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 21: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Veterinary Dentistry Instruments

and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 31: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Dentistry

Instruments and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 48: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 58: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 65: Indian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 69: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Veterinary Dentistry

Instruments and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments

and Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2020-2027



Table 74: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Dentistry

Instruments and Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Dentistry

Instruments and Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Veterinary Dentistry Instruments

and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market

in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Veterinary Dentistry

Instruments and Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments

and Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments

and Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment

Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

