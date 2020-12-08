New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960741/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$410.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oral Examination Instrumentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$101.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $87.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$87.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR
In the global Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$77.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960741/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Oral Examination Instrumentation (Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Oral Examination Instrumentation (Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Oral Examination Instrumentation (Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation
(Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand:
2020 to 2027
Table 8: Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation
(Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation
(Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment (Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment (Segment)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment (Segment)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Ancillary Equipment (Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Ancillary Equipment (Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Ancillary Equipment (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market Share:
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 21: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Veterinary Dentistry Instruments
and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 31: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Dentistry
Instruments and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 48: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 53: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 58: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 65: Indian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 66: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 69: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Veterinary Dentistry
Instruments and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Dentistry Instruments
and Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2020-2027
Table 74: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Dentistry
Instruments and Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Dentistry
Instruments and Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Veterinary Dentistry Instruments
and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment Market
in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 101: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Veterinary Dentistry
Instruments and Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments
and Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Veterinary Dentistry Instruments
and Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and Equipment
Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Veterinary Dentistry Instruments and
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960741/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: