Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bioremediation Market is estimated to be worth USD 334.70 billion by 2027, as per the latest evaluation by Emergen Research. Concerns pertaining to hazardous wastes and finding an effective solution has become more critical. For the purposes of dealing with and monitoring contamination in order to protect the following generations from experiencing a scarcity of resources, governments of both developed and emerging economies are considering the implementation of bioremediation techniques.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are deploying methods and taking initiatives for treating groundwater contaminated with explosives through bioremediation. In Washington, to break down the explosive contaminants, the Federal authority is resorting to the use of microorganisms. Rapid industrialization, coupled with the growing population in developing economies, is expected to boost the growth of the market.
The growing levels of awareness regarding the potential scarcity of natural resources like water and oil in the near future, along with the superior safety, affordability, and efficacy of bioremediation as opposed to that of traditional techniques, are vital factors that would boost the growth of the market in the forecast years.
