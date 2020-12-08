Fayetteville, AR, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civil + Structural Engineer Media announces open call for submissions for the 2021 Engineering Drone Video of the Year (EDVY) Competition through April 30, 2021.

Videos must be original, comprised of video footage gathered with a drone or other UAV/S, and should feature an engineering or construction project. All submissions should be between 1:00-5:00 minutes in length. There is no fee to enter.

Three finalists will be selected by C+S readers between May 3rd and May 21st via online voting.

Finalists will be featured in Civil+Structural Engineer Magazine. Additonal prizes for the winning video to be announced soon.

To submit a video: https://csengineermag.com/engineering-drone-video-contest-of-the-year-2021/

Last year’s winner: https://csengineermag.com/engineering-drone-video-year/

Civil+Structural Engineer Media is the authoritative voice for business news and project information in the AEC industry. Each month we feature peer-contributed articles covering innovative and noteworthy engineering and construction projects, as well as cutting-edge software tools, and interviews with successful engineers and thought leaders in the industry. Our website publishes daily news regarding the AEC industry to an audience of 100,000 visitors a month, and our weekly newsletter reaches an audience of 32,000 industry members. For more information visit: https://csengineermag.com/

Maisie Johnson Civil + Structural Engineer Media 800.466.6275 mjohnson@zweiggroup.com