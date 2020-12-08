TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it has launched an Early Access Program for its whole transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology. The Early Access Program is intended to allow select customers access to the panel in their laboratories or through services to be performed in our development laboratory prior to commercial launch of this product.



HTG announced the completion of proof of concept for a prototype whole transcriptome panel and demonstrated technical feasibility in November 2020. The panel is expected to allow for analysis of the entire known human transcriptome (approximately 20,000 mRNA targets) while retaining the advantages of HTG’s smaller targeted panels, including the ability to run small sample sizes without requiring RNA isolation and purification and the ability to successfully process low-quality samples.

“The Early Access Program is intended to allow HTG to collaborate with key opinion leaders in academia and pharmaceutical companies to evaluate our prototype whole transcriptome panel and associated simplified workflow in a real-world setting, providing a more thorough assessment of different user experiences,” said Byron Lawson, Chief Commercial Officer. “Comparison of collaborator experiences across many of the most prevalent oncology and immune indications is expected to provide us with valuable insight into the capabilities of this panel and help guide our next development steps as we progress towards commercial launch in mid-2021.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Our mission is to empower precision medicine at the local level.

Safe Harbor Statement:

