Picture Two: Minute Loan Center Logo Minute Loan Center has been your neighborhood community lender for over 25 years. We have helped hundreds of thousands of hardworking Americans find the funds they need, often when others would not help them. Our personalized Installment Loans start with a quick application process and we offer a variety of funding options online and in-store including virtually instant funding with Minute Money. Visit our in-store locations across: Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Utah or apply online 24/7 in Missouri and South Carolina. For more information on Minute Loan Center visit their website at www.MinuteLoanCenter.com / #MinuteLoanCenter

Picture One: Check It On Minute Loan Center’s website you can now check what loan amount you qualify for without having a credit check or a hit to your FICO score. For more information on Minute Loan Center visit their website at www.MinuteLoanCenter.com / #MinuteLoanCenter

Virginia Beach, VA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minute Loan Center (MLC) provides instant cash for those facing unforeseen financial difficulties such as car repairs, medical bills or rent. MLC has served Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina and Utah for the past 25 years, helping hundreds of thousands of clients better their financial position. Consumers can apply for and receive their needed funds from the safety and convenience of their homes with Minute Loan Center’s online application process or visit one of their brick and mortar locations.

Now, MLC is one of the first lenders in the nation to allow potential customers to check what size loan they qualify for without a soft or hard credit check. Patrons can see their available loan amount without a Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) score point deduction. They can visit the MLC online portal and “Check It” to see how much financial assistance they qualify for and not have the formality of an inquiry appear on their credit report. This service is hugely beneficial for customers, especially those with low credit scores. Those in need of funding will no longer be hindered from getting a loan by the prospect of a hit to their credit report.

With millions of dollars to loan, MLC can provide instant funds with their Minute Money option. Loans are approved and funded as soon as same day, entirely online, with funds deposited directly into your banking account. To qualify for a loan, individuals must:

Be 18 years old or older

Be a US Citizen

Have a permanent US address

Provide valid contact info (cell phone number)

Be currently employed or able to demonstrate a steady income

Own an account such as checking, savings or a payroll/pay card

Visit www.MinuteLoanCenter.com and request your loan qualification amount twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, with the new Check It option. Then complete the simple online form, which takes less than five minutes. You will receive a dollar amount, instant loan acceptance and immediate funds, electronically deposited into your account, that easy, that fast. Completely contact-free transactions with no collateral, no credit check, no car title, just fast approval and fast money. MLC representatives are available when necessary to guide you through the loan process with a level of personal service unmatched in the industry.

“We know that, especially in these uncertain times, financial hardship of all levels can occur instantaneously,” stated George Gutenberg National Director of Operations for Minute Loan Center. “Our entire team is focused on providing the best possible service to our customers in need by serving to get them their money fast. Our new Check It program makes the process even more stress-free by eliminating the dreaded credit check.”

Minute Loan Center is a proud member of the Online Lenders Alliance and abides by their Best Practices and Code of Conduct. They never charge hidden fees or present any financial surprises. They are committed to your success and to building your credit, one loan at a time.

NOTE: In the era of Covid-19 the online Minute Loan Center loan portal makes it easy to check, apply and receive funds “contact-free.” If and when visiting one of the brick and mortar locations, rest assured that every precaution is being taken to assure client safety and the safety of our team.

###

About Minute Loan Center: www.MinuteLoanCenter.com

Minute Loan Center is a pioneering alternative finance assistance company, helping people in a pinch get short-term funds, perfect credit not required. Operating in Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina and Utah, MLC is a community lender with decades of experience serving our neighbors. We lead the way with full transparency, exceptional service and products designed around customer success, including Check It, Minute Money, MLC Coupons and First Avenu – all with the goal of helping people live their best life and feel financially stronger.

For more information visit their website at www.MinuteLoanCenter.com / #MinuteLoanCenter

Joe Judt Minute Loan Center 757.802.4498 jjudt@minuteloancenter.com