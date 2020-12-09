SINGAPORE, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia-Pacific hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk today opened the doors to Singapore’s largest independent data centre, with an industry low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) making it the most efficient facility in the country.



The state-of-the-art 60+ megawatt (MW) data centre, AirTrunk SGP1, is set on 1.5 hectares in Loyang, close to the Changi North Cable Landing Station for strong international connectivity. With over 20,000 square metres of data hall area, the scalable campus is designed for hyperscale customers, supporting their rapid growth in Singapore and throughout South East Asia.

It is AirTrunk’s first Singaporean data centre and a key part of the company’s growing Asia-Pacific platform. The campus opens today with its first 30 MW phase, which will soon be followed by a second phase already under construction to cater for strong customer demand.

Founder and CEO of AirTrunk, Robin Khuda, said SGP1 is supporting some of the largest technology companies in the world.

“Hyperscale data centre demand in Singapore has been fuelled by increased cloud adoption in the region, further accelerated by COVID-19. Our customers continue to grow their digital footprint across the Asia-Pacific region and need the supporting critical infrastructure,” he said.

The fast delivery of SGP1 demonstrates AirTrunk’s ability to move quickly at the behest of this customer demand. It was delivered in just over a year with no lost time injuries despite more than 1,000 people working more than 1.6 million work hours in total.

“Once again, the AirTrunk team has delivered huge capacity for our customers in record time. They did this while responding to challenges presented by COVID-19, keeping the project on track for our customers without compromising the health and safety of everyone involved,’’ he said.

With a focus on sustainability and minimising carbon footprint, SGP1 is designed with a range of innovations to deliver a highly efficient PUE of 1.25, 40% less water used than the industry average, and the highest BCA Green Mark Platinum rating. The facility is also the most land-use efficient in the market, offering the highest IT load per square metre.

“Hyperscale data centres, like SGP1, are inherently more efficient than legacy colocation facilities designed for enterprise customers. The shift to cloud-based solutions lowers total electricity consumption overheads and emissions, providing a more energy efficient solution for our customers and reducing the environmental impact,” Khuda said.

Singaporean Telecommunications company, StarHub, will provide data centre services for its corporate customers from SGP1, playing a critical role in bringing enterprise customers into AirTrunk’s cloud ecosystem.

The data centre has already brought many benefits to the local economy including substantial investment and hundreds of jobs during construction and ongoing operations.

AirTrunk said the growing Singapore tech ecosystem must be supported by the sustainable growth of data centres.

“With data at the heart of Smart Nation, the launch of SGP1, Singapore's largest and most efficient data centre, will support Singapore’s position as a key global data hub, attracting world-class innovation and the world’s top technology companies,” Khuda said.

With AirTrunk’s proven track record in Australia, SGP1 will also showcase AirTrunk’s leading operational excellence, delivering 100% reliability along with the highest security levels backed by standards and certifications including TVRA, PCI DSS, ISO27001, SOC2 Type 2.

AirTrunk also opened its 20+MW Hong Kong facility today in an unprecedented double data centre launch. The two facilities are the newest additions to the company’s growing hyperscale data centre platform, which also includes facilities in Sydney West (130+ MW), Sydney North (110+ MW under construction), Melbourne (130+ MW) and Japan (300+ MW, under construction).

Earlier this year, a consortium led by Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund 2 (MAIF2), a Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets-managed infrastructure fund, and including Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), acquired a majority stake in AirTrunk, providing necessary capital and expertise to further realise AirTrunk’s expansion plans across Asia Pacific.

For more information and to watch the AirTrunk SGP1 launch and fly-through videos, visit

https://www.airtrunk.com/location/sgp1-singapore/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20a02520-e5e5-416b-ae0a-c5c51d3774a6

Katya Ginsberg +61 405 073 304 Ted Mitchell +61 400 104 738