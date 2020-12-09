SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”), an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements, today announced the launch of the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (ticker: JSTC). The ETF is now available and can be accessed directly through Adasina Social Capital and most investment platforms.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) includes global companies whose business practices are aligned with Adasina Social Justice Investment Criteria, and excludes companies whose practices impede the advancement of equitable systems. The investment criteria is a data-driven set of investment standards determined by working closely with social justice movements to identify the issues most directly affecting their communities – with a particular focus on racial, gender, economic, and climate justice. The ETF tracks the Adasina Social Justice Index (index ticker: JUSTICE), which is screened using both the Social Justice Investment Criteria and traditional ESG metrics. The index includes a global universe of public companies whose practices are in alignment with social justice values.

“People with social justice values have been extremely drawn to our investment approach,” said Rachel Robasciotti, co-founder and CEO of Adasina. “By sourcing our data straight from impacted communities, through close relationships with social justice leaders, we have the unprecedented ability to direct investor capital to the issues most critical to long-term change – this approach gives us a data advantage relative to other solutions. We created the Adasina ETF to give every investor the opportunity to invest in line with social justice values, in almost any account, while still maintaining their relationship with their financial advisor .”

As a Black and women-owned investment firm, Adasina’s experienced investment team is reflective of the communities most impacted by existing inequitable systems. The Adasina ETF is one part of a comprehensive investment strategy that aims to mobilize investors through campaigns and education, creating incentives for companies and governments to change their harmful practices and make positive, systemic change for people and the planet.

“We’re proud of the opportunity we’ve created to address intersectional justice with the Adasina ETF,” said Maya Philipson, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Adasina. “Most existing ESG funds use passive screens that are limited in their approach – they address only one, singular issue area. Our investment approach acknowledges that many areas of injustice disproportionately affect communities already suffering from other systemic problems, and our Index was created specifically to address this intersectionality.”

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF was developed in partnership with Tidal ETF Services. It is a highly diversified, global, all-cap fund composed of common and preferred stocks of domestic and foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. Index constituents include large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies.

To learn more about the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, visit www.adasinaetf.com. For media inquiries, contact media@adasina.com.

ABOUT ADASINA

Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”) is an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements for the benefit of people and our planet. Adasina uses four interlocking levers to enact large-scale, systemic change: People, Investments, Campaigns, and Education.

We believe that community-sourced impact data should set the standards for how publicly traded companies participate in racial, gender, economic, and climate justice. With Adasina, investors can seek both financial and social returns that are accountable to the well-being of the people and planet they impact.

Adasina Social Capital is the sister company of Robasciotti & Philipson, a registered investment advisory firm with over 15 years of experience creating social justice portfolios for clients. We are majority-owned and operated by women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Both companies are headquartered in San Francisco and maintain client relationships throughout the United States. For more information visit www.adasina.com.

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, who have collectively launched hundreds of ETFs, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to modernize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers and asset managers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market and place them on a trajectory of steady growth. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal partners with clients who share their vision to provide investors with access to the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. More information is available at https://www.tidaletfservices.com/.

###

Disclosures:

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (415) 986-5500 or visiting www.adasinaetf.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Funds investment strategy will be successful. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market, and the fund's holdings and returns may deviate from those of its index. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. The Fund has a limited number of financial institutions that are authorized to purchase and redeem shares directly from the Fund; and there may be a limited number of market makers or other liquidity providers in the marketplace.

Foreign and emerging market investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Applying climate, economic, gender, racial, and movement aligned justice domain criteria to the Fund's investment selection process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-financial reasons and therefore, the Fund may underperform the broader equity market or other funds that do not utilize similar criteria when selecting investments. Adasina is a newly registered investment advisor and has no long-term track record that an investor may judge. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion.

It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Shares of the Fund are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

###

Attachment

Elizabeth Gilbert Kaetzel Adasina Social Capital media@adasina.com