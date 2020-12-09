Portland, OR , Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Wi-Fi analytics market was estimated at $5.64 billion 2018, and is expected to reach $31.01 billion by 2026, manifesting a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, major winning strategies, product performance, and competitive scenario.

Increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi, proliferation of mobile phones, rise in investments on Wi-Fi analytics, and growth in adoption of big data analytics drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market. On the other hand, the lack of standardized regulatory compliance across the world impedes the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of Internet of Things and mobile-connected smart objects are expected to usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6386

Covid-19 Scenario-





The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to increased funding for Wi-Fi analytics, owing to the trend of work-from-home, online classes, and stay-at-home.

The demand for cloud-based web conferencing solutions has also mounted up, due to which the demand for WI-Fi analytics has witnessed a hike as Wi-Fi services providers offer cheaper data plans compared to other equivalents.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Wi-Fi analytics market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6386

The global Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the software segment dominated the market with largest share in 2018, contributing to three-fourths of the global market. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6386

Based on industry vertical, the market is divided on the basis of retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, transportation, healthcare and others. The retail segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market. However, the sports & entertainment segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period.

The global Wi-Fi analytics market is analyzed across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The North America region held the lion’s share in 2018, with more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The key market players in the report include Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, Aruba, SkyFii, Blix, Ruckus Networks, Purple, Cloud4Wi, Yelp Wi-Fi Inc., and GoZone WiFi.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter