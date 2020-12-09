New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propane Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960696/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Propane market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.
Chemical & Refinery Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR
In the global Chemical & Refinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960696/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Propane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Propane Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Propane Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Propane Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Chemical & Refinery (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Chemical & Refinery (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Chemical & Refinery (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Transportation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Transportation (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Agricultural (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Agricultural (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Agricultural (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Propane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Propane Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Propane Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Propane Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Propane Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Propane Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Propane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propane
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Japanese Propane Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 30: Propane Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Propane in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Propane Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Propane Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Propane Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Propane Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Propane Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Propane Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Propane Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: Propane Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Propane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Propane Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 41: French Propane Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Propane Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Propane Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Propane Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Propane Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Propane in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Propane Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Propane Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Propane in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Propane Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Propane Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Propane Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Propane Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 54: Spanish Propane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Propane Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Propane Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: Propane Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Propane Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Propane Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Propane Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Propane Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Propane Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Propane Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Propane Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Propane Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Propane Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Propane Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Propane Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Propane Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Propane Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Propane Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 72: Indian Propane Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Propane Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: South Korean Propane Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Propane Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Propane in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propane Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Propane Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Propane Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 80: Propane Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Propane Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Propane in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Propane Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Propane Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Propane Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Propane Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Propane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Propane Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Propane Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Propane Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Propane Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Propane Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Propane Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Propane Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Propane Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Propane Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Propane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Propane Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Propane Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Propane Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Propane Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Propane Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propane
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Iranian Propane Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 105: Propane Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Propane Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Propane Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Propane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Propane in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Propane Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Propane Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Propane Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Propane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Propane Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Propane Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Propane Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Propane Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Propane Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Propane Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Propane Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960696/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: