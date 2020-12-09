Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 report provides a complete overview of the Canada Beer and Cider industry structure offering a comprehensive insight into historical background trends, 2019 performance and 2020 outlook.
Growing concerns over health and wellbeing have resulted in many Canadian consumers reducing their alcoholic intake. Low- and no-alcohol beer volumes have grown during the year as consumers switch from mainstream beer to cut down on calories and alcohol content, while others have reduced consumption but switched to premium products.
The expansion of non-alcoholic and soft drink options in eating, drinking, and accommodation (EDA) on-premise locations has also caused alcohol consumption to drop as Canadians have a wider selection of alternative products to choose from. Social stigma surrounding drinking non-alcoholic beverages in bars and pubs amongst adults has lessened in recent years, as consumers focus on their health.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction - Understanding Market Context
2. Category and Segment Insight - Identifying Growth Opportunities
3. Company and Brand Insight - The Competitive Landscape Defined
4. Distribution Insight - Attractive Routes to Market
5. Consumer Insight - Who, What, When, Where, and Why
6. Recommendations - White Spaces and Innovation Opportunities Across the Consumer Value Chain
7. Appendix and Definitions
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyhivq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: