Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Canada Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 report provides a complete overview of the Canada Beer and Cider industry structure offering a comprehensive insight into historical background trends, 2019 performance and 2020 outlook.



Growing concerns over health and wellbeing have resulted in many Canadian consumers reducing their alcoholic intake. Low- and no-alcohol beer volumes have grown during the year as consumers switch from mainstream beer to cut down on calories and alcohol content, while others have reduced consumption but switched to premium products.



The expansion of non-alcoholic and soft drink options in eating, drinking, and accommodation (EDA) on-premise locations has also caused alcohol consumption to drop as Canadians have a wider selection of alternative products to choose from. Social stigma surrounding drinking non-alcoholic beverages in bars and pubs amongst adults has lessened in recent years, as consumers focus on their health.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction - Understanding Market Context

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Beverages Industry Snapshot

Impact of COVID-19 on Beer and Cider

Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth

2. Category and Segment Insight - Identifying Growth Opportunities

Beer and Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections

Beer

Cider

Category Performance

Beer and Cider Types - Winners and Losers

Brand Vs Private Label Dynamics

Price Segment Dynamics

Flavor Dynamics

Craft Dynamics

Alcoholic Strength Dynamics

Beer Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Cider Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Key Drivers of Change Across Beer and Cider

3. Company and Brand Insight - The Competitive Landscape Defined

Leading Company Volume and Value

Leading Beer and Cider Companies

Brand and Private Label Trends - Beer

Brand and Private Label Trends - Cider

Best in Category Brand Performance

4. Distribution Insight - Attractive Routes to Market

Sub-Channel Evolution in Beer and Cider

Price Point Analysis

5. Consumer Insight - Who, What, When, Where, and Why

Key Drivers Impacting Beer and Cider Consumption

Trend Analysis

Strategic Issues Map

6. Recommendations - White Spaces and Innovation Opportunities Across the Consumer Value Chain

Highest Growth Segments

Actionable Insights

7. Appendix and Definitions



Companies Mentioned

Labatt

Molson

Sleeman

Heineken Canada

Moosehead

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Brick Brewing

Big Rock Brewery

