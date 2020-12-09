Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced changes to its Dealer Advisory Council (DAC) membership roster. During its quarterly DAC meeting, the company welcomed new members to the group and expressed its appreciation for service from departing dealers. The council also announced its new president, Dean Swenson, President of The Swenson Group.

"The Swenson Group is a long-time partner, and we are extremely pleased to have Dean serve on the Dealer Advisory Council as president," said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Dean has been on the journey to digital transformation with us since the beginning, and we look forward to working more closely together to explore and implement all the best offerings for our customers.”

Konica Minolta’s DAC represents the company’s various types of dealers in terms of size, location and offerings. Council members include both single line and multiple line dealers, some of which have diversified into managed IT and managed voice services. The group provides an advisory body to Konica Minolta as it continually looks for ways to enhance its support, product offerings, programs and promotions to the broader Konica Minolta dealer community.

At the October meeting, special thanks were given to Keith Allison, President and CEO of Systel Business Equipment, and Ray Fuentes, President of Edwards Business Systems who ended their terms. Barry Clark, CEO of Perry proTECH, who ended his term as president of the council, was thanked for great leadership during his service. New members announced include Jim Dotter, President, Virginia Business Systems, Dan Cooper, CEO, Novatech, Inc. and Doug Pitassi, President and CEO, Pacific Office Automation. In addition, Dean Swenson of the Swenson Group was named as the council’s new president.

“Dean really represents the next generation of dealers, providing leading-edge offerings and always looking for ways both Konica Minolta and his dealership can bring innovative solutions to the market,” said Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “We look forward to working with him in this capacity and the fresh insight he will bring to the council.”

“We have worked with Konica MinoIta since before their merger, and I have long admired the consistent excellence in their products, technology and service,” said Dean Swenson, President, The Swenson Group. “I have a great deal of respect for their executive team, and I am honored to serve in this position.”

Konica Minolta has two other dealer councils in place, the Dealer Service Advisory Council and All Covered’s Managed IT Services Council. Both serve to provide input and feedback on various product, technical and systems/support topics, as well as assist with evaluating, implementing and testing new ideas, service enhancements and support procedures.

About Konica Minolta

