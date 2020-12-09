Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. An autoimmune disease refers to a condition wherein the immune system attacks and destroys healthy cells, tissues, and organs of the body. In the longer run, it can also lead to abnormal growth of an organ and changes in organ function. Currently, more than 80 different autoimmune disorders have been identified by scientists, out of which Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and type I diabetes, are the most common. Depending on the disorder, the doctor uses a combination of methods, which include a physical examination, medical history, blood tests, biopsy, and X-rays, to provide an effective diagnosis. They prescribe anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant drugs, physical therapy, surgery, and injections, to control the overactive immune response and provide relief from symptoms.
Owing to the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, healthcare professionals around the world are focusing on the adoption of advanced technologies to conduct multiple tests with faster and more precise results. Apart from this, a large number of research and diagnostics institutes are undertaking public awareness campaigns to educate individuals about autoimmune diseases and their possible treatments and diagnosis, which is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, several governing authorities, along with non-governing organizations, are funding various programs to develop novel therapeutics.
For instance, the AMP RA/SLE Program, launched by the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP), is a public-private partnership between the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and multiple non-profit organizations. The program aims to identify relevant drug targets for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Disease Type:
Breakup by Test Type:
Breakup by End-User:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Aesku.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMerieux SA (Institut Merieux), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer Inc.), Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Inova Diagnostics Inc. (Werfen Group S.A.), Myriad Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), SQI Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
