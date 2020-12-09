New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pre-Owned Medical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960693/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pre-Owned X-ray & Mammography Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pre-Owned CT Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $931.5 Thousand, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Pre-Owned Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$931.5 Thousand in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



Pre-Owned MRI Machines Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR



In the global Pre-Owned MRI Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$494.6 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$940 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$912.9 Thousand by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agito Medical A/S

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Soma Technology, Inc.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pre-Owned Medical Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Pre-Owned X-ray & Mammography Machines (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Pre-Owned X-ray & Mammography Machines (Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Pre-Owned CT Machines (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Pre-Owned CT Machines (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pre-Owned MRI Machines (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pre-Owned MRI Machines (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Pre-Owned Ultrasound Machines (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Pre-Owned Ultrasound Machines (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Pre-Owned Nuclear Imaging & Medicine Devices

(Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Pre-Owned Nuclear Imaging & Medicine Devices

(Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Pre-Owned C-arm Devices (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Pre-Owned C-arm Devices (Segment) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: United States Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and

2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Pre-Owned Medical Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Japanese Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 21: Chinese Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Chinese Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: European Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 24: European Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: European Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 27: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 28: French Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 29: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 30: German Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Italian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: United Kingdom Market for Pre-Owned Medical Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: United Kingdom Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 35: Spanish Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 37: Russian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Russian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 39: Rest of Europe Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 40: Rest of Europe Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 42: Asia-Pacific Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 45: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Australian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 47: Indian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 49: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pre-Owned Medical

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 53: Latin American Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 54: Latin American Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Latin American Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Latin American Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 57: Argentinean Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 58: Argentinean Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 59: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 60: Brazilian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 61: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Mexican Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 63: Rest of Latin America Pre-Owned Medical Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 64: Rest of Latin America Pre-Owned Medical Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 65: The Middle East Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 66: The Middle East Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 67: The Middle East Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and

2027



IRAN

Table 69: Iranian Market for Pre-Owned Medical Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Iranian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 71: Israeli Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 72: Israeli Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 73: Saudi Arabian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Saudi Arabian Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 75: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 77: Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Middle East Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 79: African Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: African Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

