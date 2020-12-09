Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Junction MOSFET Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global super junction MOSFET market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2014-2019. Super junction metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) refer to various power semiconductor components and a new technology for high-voltage and high-frequency applications. They are manufactured using the multi-epitaxial growth and deep trench technologies and are widely used in the production of electronics that require high power density and system reliability and efficiency. These electronics include servers, computing devices, industrial power supply components, solar inverters, lighting and consumer electronics. In comparison to the traditionally used planar silicon MOSFETs, the super junction MOSFETs have significantly lower conduction and switching losses. They are also utilized in the development of green power management systems in residential and commercial complexes to curb power losses.
The rising demand for electrical systems with high energy efficiencies is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing automobile electronic components is also providing a boost to the market growth. Automobile batteries are mounted with super junction MOSFET to improve fuel efficiency, create more cabin space and enhance the comfort of passengers. In line with this, the miniaturization of power adaptors and power supplies is also positively impacting the product demand.
In addition to this, various technological advancements, such as the development of second-generation super junction MOSFETs with minimal conduction loss, suppressed watt loss under light loads and improved reverse recovery, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of renewable energy resource-based power supplies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global super junction MOSFET market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Technology:
Breakup by Material:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Super Junction MOSFET Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Low Voltage Super Junction MOSFET
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Conventional Power MOSFET
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Multiple Epitaxy Technology
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Deep Trench Technology
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Substrate Material
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Transition/Oxide Layer
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Electrode Material
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Lighting Supply
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Power Supply
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Display Devices
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 IceMOS Technology Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 NXP Semiconductors
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 On Semiconductor Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Rohm Co Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 STMicroelectronics
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Toshiba Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a15rv3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: