2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X-Ray Contrast Media, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$498.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $208.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Potassium Iodide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$208.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Nutrition Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Nutrition segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$158.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Champa Purie-Chem Industries

Crystran Ltd.

Deepwater Chemicals, Inc.

Godo Shigen Co., Ltd.

Iofina PLC

Lasa Supergenerics Limited

MilliporeSigma

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Potassium Iodide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Potassium Iodide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Potassium Iodide Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Nutrition (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Nutrition (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Nutrition (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Film Photography (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Film Photography (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Film Photography (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Potassium Iodide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Potassium Iodide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Potassium Iodide Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potassium

Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Potassium Iodide Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Potassium Iodide Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Potassium Iodide Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Potassium Iodide Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Potassium Iodide Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Potassium Iodide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: Potassium Iodide Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Potassium Iodide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Potassium Iodide Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Potassium Iodide Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Potassium Iodide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Potassium Iodide Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Potassium Iodide Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Potassium Iodide Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Potassium Iodide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 54: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Potassium Iodide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Potassium Iodide Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Potassium Iodide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Potassium Iodide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Potassium Iodide Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Potassium Iodide Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Potassium Iodide Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Potassium Iodide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Potassium Iodide Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Potassium Iodide Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 77: Potassium Iodide Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Potassium Iodide Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Potassium Iodide Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Potassium Iodide Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Potassium Iodide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Potassium Iodide Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Potassium Iodide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Potassium Iodide Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Potassium Iodide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Potassium Iodide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Potassium Iodide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Potassium Iodide Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Potassium Iodide Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potassium

Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Potassium Iodide Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Potassium Iodide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Potassium Iodide Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Potassium Iodide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Potassium Iodide Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Potassium Iodide Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Potassium Iodide Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Potassium Iodide Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Potassium Iodide Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Potassium Iodide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 117: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

