New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Iodide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960691/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X-Ray Contrast Media, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$498.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $208.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Potassium Iodide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$208.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Nutrition Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Nutrition segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$158.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960691/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Potassium Iodide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Potassium Iodide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Potassium Iodide Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Nutrition (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Nutrition (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Nutrition (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Film Photography (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Film Photography (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Film Photography (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Potassium Iodide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Potassium Iodide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Potassium Iodide Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potassium
Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Potassium Iodide Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Potassium Iodide Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Potassium Iodide Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Potassium Iodide Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Potassium Iodide Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Potassium Iodide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Potassium Iodide Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Potassium Iodide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Potassium Iodide Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Potassium Iodide Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Potassium Iodide Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Potassium Iodide Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Potassium Iodide Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Potassium Iodide Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Potassium Iodide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Potassium Iodide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Potassium Iodide Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Potassium Iodide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Potassium Iodide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Potassium Iodide Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Potassium Iodide Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Potassium Iodide Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Potassium Iodide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Potassium Iodide Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Potassium Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Potassium Iodide Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Potassium Iodide Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: Potassium Iodide Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Potassium Iodide Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Potassium Iodide Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Potassium Iodide Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Potassium Iodide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Potassium Iodide Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Potassium Iodide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Potassium Iodide Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Potassium Iodide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Potassium Iodide Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Potassium Iodide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Potassium Iodide Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Potassium Iodide Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Potassium Iodide Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potassium
Iodide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Potassium Iodide Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Potassium Iodide Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Potassium Iodide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Potassium Iodide Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Potassium Iodide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Potassium Iodide in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Potassium Iodide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Potassium Iodide Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Potassium Iodide Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Potassium Iodide Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Potassium Iodide Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Potassium Iodide Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Potassium Iodide Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Potassium Iodide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Potassium Iodide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 117: Potassium Iodide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960691/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: