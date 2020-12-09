SimpleNexus’ full-featured mortgage origination toolset integrates with Total Expert to bring the power of automated marketing to loan originators’ mobile devices, improving efficiency, increasing borrower satisfaction and accelerating loan pull-through rates. Automatic data syncing between Total Expert and SimpleNexus makes it effortless for loan officers to keep contact records up-to-date no matter which platform they work in.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and customer experience platform for the mortgage and financial services industries, now offers two-way data sync with SimpleNexus , the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents.

SimpleNexus’ full-featured mortgage origination toolset integrates with Total Expert to bring the power of automated marketing to loan originators’ mobile devices, improving efficiency, increasing borrower satisfaction and accelerating loan pull-through rates. Now, automatic data syncing between Total Expert and SimpleNexus makes it effortless for loan officers to keep contact records up-to-date no matter which platform they work in.

“Loan originators need a 360-degree view of their customers no matter what tool they’re using — and, increasingly, they’re working from their mobile devices,” said Total Expert Founder & CEO Joe Welu. “Total Expert makes it easier than ever for loan officers to stay close to contacts before, during and after the loan application.”

Though SimpleNexus and Total Expert connect with most major loan origination systems, their integration is not dependent on lenders’ use of any particular LOS. In fact, lenders can use the combined capabilities of SimpleNexus and Total Expert to send customized marketing messages to prospects before they’ve even begun a loan application. Once the application is underway, Total Expert helps decrease abandonment by automating outreach to both originators and borrowers if an application stalls out along the way.

“Two-way data sharing between SimpleNexus and Total Expert enables hyper-personalized marketing communication and an all-around better experience for loan originators and borrowers alike,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “As a result, lenders enjoy more funded loans, lower application abandonment and referral business from satisfied customers.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About Total Expert:

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first experience platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

