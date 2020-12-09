Once people have their Scanwell test results (which takes two minutes), they can receive a prescription by connecting directly to telehealth providers via their smartphone for treatment . The whole process can take place from the safety of their home and they do not have to visit a doctor’s office.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scanwell Health , a developer of at-home lab tests, announced today that it has made its Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) test kits available at Amazon.com , making clinical-grade, at-home UTI testing accessible to anyone. Until now, the kits had been available only at the Scanwell Health website. The test kits are priced at 3 for $15 on Amazon, and are eligible for Prime shipping.



50-60 percent of women will experience a UTI during their lifetime. Scanwell lets people test from anywhere, skip the waiting room, and get same-day treatment. The company combines tried-and-true diagnostics methods used in labs with instant smartphone technology. Its test kits replicate the performance of clinical analyzers using smartphone cameras and computer vision algorithms. Scanwell gained FDA-clearance after demonstrating the same diagnostic accuracy as a urinalysis performed in a clinic.

“We’ve found that many people delay diagnostics and treatment for UTIs because they aren’t able to get to the doctor – especially right now, with many people avoiding trips out of the house,” said Stephen Chen, founder and CEO of Scanwell. “Scanwell’s at-home testing enables people to get a diagnosis and start treatment earlier, so they can avoid urgent care or even an ER visit when things get worse.”

Scanwell is growing quickly and has seen demand for their tests soar in 2020. In addition to offering an at-home UTI test, Scanwell is also working on tests for chronic kidney disease, malaria, and the virus that causes COVID-19.

About Scanwell Health

Scanwell Health enables clinical-grade testing, instant results, and professional guidance for comprehensive healthcare from the safety of your home. By quickly diagnosing acute illnesses, chronic diseases and rare conditions, Scanwell accelerates the path to treatment. Scanwell is the first and only company to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for an over-the-counter diagnostic smartphone application. Learn more at scanwellhealth.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dab0af2-5112-4b0f-a652-0138a1a8dac5