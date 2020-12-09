RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritDirect, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced two key analytics and intelligence hires, who will continue to build out the company’s ability to deliver best-in-class predictive and prescriptive analytics for clients. Stephen Easter is the Director of Analytics Services. Mausami Patel will be Director of Data Integration.

With these two strategic hires, MeritDirect increases their ability to deliver a broader spectrum of data and analytics services to B2B clients. Easter and Patel will use their data expertise and leadership experience to create a center of excellence that will include offerings across predictive intelligence, optimization, revenue analysis and measurement.

“Stephen and Mausami are both veteran data and analytics leaders, and are fantastic additions to our growing intelligence team. We are excited to welcome both of them to MeritDirect as we continue our strategic growth initiatives to deliver innovative solutions for B2B companies,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO of MeritDirect.

Stephen Easter is a data science professional, using advanced analytics to enable business transformation. He has direct B2B analytics experience that will translate to relevant solutions for MeritDirect clients, and will be focused on building models on owned, commercial and private databases for client analytics, creating actionable insights and reporting. Before joining MeritDirect, Stephen Easter was the Director of Advanced Analytics at North Highland for five years. Previously, he held the position of Associate VP of Analytics at Havas Worldwide.

Mausami Patel has significant experience in design, development and testing of business and commercial applications, with particular expertise in SQL across B2B industries. Patel will lead database and analytics innovation with the technology team, standardizing data product offerings and processes, and supporting MeritDirect’s Customer Data Platform. Patel comes to MeritDirect from more than five years at Camuto Group, where she was a Data Engineer Lead. Earlier in her career, Patel was a Business Intelligence Developer at InTouchMD.

“Stephen and Musami are joining the MeritDirect team at a pivotal time in our growth. Not only will they advance our current data capabilities, they will help integrate our new analytics capabilities from our recent acquisition of 180byTwo and drive new innovations for 2021 and beyond,” said Andrew Joyce, Senior Vice President, Intelligence & Analytics at MeritDirect.

About Merit Direct

MeritDirect, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform to provide marketers access to the most comprehensive, current and relevant B2B data in the market so they can optimize and improve their customer acquisition and retention efforts. More information on MeritDirect can be found at www.MeritDirect.com.

CONTACT:

Deirdre Blohm

MeritDirect

Senior Vice President, Marketing

914.368.1066

dblohm@meritdirect.com