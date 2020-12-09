NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, December 14-16, engineering professionals will gather virtually at Questex’s AutonomousTech Innovation Week to learn about the latest innovations in the autonomous tech industry. Register here.
Each day the virtual event will feature keynotes, tech talks and panels across main topic areas.
More than 20 speakers will share the applications, success stories and challenges driving the autonomous world including:
To learn more and register to attend the free AutonomousTech Innovation Week, visit https://www.autonomoustechconf.com.
ams AG, Bluetooth SIG, Murata, Rohde & Schwarz, Metawave, morpheusTEK, OLEI, Autotech Council, and Connected Vehicle Trade Association are the sponsors of AutonomousTech Innovation Week.
