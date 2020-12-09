Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Asset Management Market by Technology, by Deployment Mode, by Application, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI In Asset Management Market size is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 41.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence is finding applications in various fields and has an increasing demand in the financial sector such as assets management. The main areas where AI is gaining attraction in financial assets management comprise personal financial management, investment banking, and fraud detection. With the aid of technologies like machine learning and AI and predictive analytics, financial institutes can accomplish their financial assets more effectively and can also meet the changing behavior of the consumer. This will beneficial for organizations to improve their business operations and the process by automation that further results in enhanced customer experience.



The increasing demand for automation systems in financial products along with Changing customer behavior and are the two major factors that contribute to the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in the market for assets management. AI is largely dependent on digital data produced from various sources like business processes and customer service. Financial providing banks such as investment banks and other institutes are using artificial intelligence to recognize and analyze the veiled patterns from the collected data to improve the proficiencies of asset management. The companies can prepare themselves by adopting these technologies, in order to deal with continually changing acquiescence and regulatory environment that are related to market risks.



The exponential increase in data volumes, low-interest rates, and strict regulations are promising asset managers that reconsider their traditional strategies business. Furthermore, new technological advancements have covered that of artificial intelligence for asset management. Connection of knowledge, NLP (natural language processing) techniques, and domain-enriched ML (machine learning), etc. has been adopted by numerous FinTech companies to deal with enhanced financial and investment services.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Others. Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-Premise and Cloud. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Portfolio Optimization, Risk & Compliance, Conversational Platform, Process Automation, Data Analysis and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the AI in Asset Management Market. Companies such as Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., BlackRock, Inc., Genpact Limited, IPsoft, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc., Infosys Limited, and Narrative Science, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Genpact Limited, Infosys Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., BlackRock, Inc. (PNC Financial Services Group), IPsoft, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc. and Narrative Science, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global AI in Asset Management Market, by Technology

1.4.2 Global AI in Asset Management Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.3 Global AI in Asset Management Market, by Application

1.4.4 Global AI in Asset Management Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global AI in Asset Management Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, May - 2020, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global AI In Asset Management Market by Industry Vertical

4.1 Global BFSI AI In Asset Management Market by Region

4.2 Global Automotive AI In Asset Management Market by Region

4.3 Global Healthcare AI In Asset Management Market by Region

4.4 Global Retail & eCommerce AI In Asset Management Market by Region

4.5 Global Energy & Utilities AI In Asset Management Market by Region

4.6 Global Media & Entertainment AI In Asset Management Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Industry Vertical AI In Asset Management Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global AI In Asset Management Market by Technology

5.1 Global AI In Asset Management Machine Learning Market by Region

5.2 Global AI In Asset Management Natural Language Processing Market by Region

5.3 Global AI In Asset Management Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global AI In Asset Management Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Global On-Premise AI In Asset Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud AI In Asset Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global AI In Asset Management Market by Application

7.1 Global Portfolio Optimization AI In Asset Management Market by Region

7.2 Global Risk & Compliance AI In Asset Management Market by Region

7.3 Global Conversational Platform AI In Asset Management Market by Region

7.4 Global Process Automation AI In Asset Management Market by Region

7.5 Global Data Analysis AI In Asset Management Market by Region

7.6 Global Others AI In Asset Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global AI In Asset Management Market by Region

8.1 North America AI In Asset Management Market

8.2 Europe AI In Asset Management Market

8.3 Asia Pacific AI In Asset Management Market

8.4 LAMEA AI In Asset Management Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBM Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Genpact Limited

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Infosys Limited

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6 BlackRock, Inc. (PNC Financial Services Group)

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.4.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.7 IPsoft, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 Salesforce.com, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Lexalytics, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10 Narrative Science, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



