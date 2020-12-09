New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960688/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical & Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.9% CAGR and reach US$446.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telecom Fiber Optics segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $131.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$131.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$256 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.
Automotive Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$170.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960688/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Telecom Fiber Optics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Telecom Fiber Optics (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Telecom Fiber Optics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Micro Drive Systems & Control (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Micro Drive Systems & Control (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Micro Drive Systems & Control (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 21: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polymer
and Thermoplastic Micro Molding in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 35: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 54: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 68: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2020-2027
Table 77: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Polymer and Thermoplastic
Micro Molding in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 83: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polymer
and Thermoplastic Micro Molding in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 104: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polymer and Thermoplastic
Micro Molding in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market
Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 111: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market in
Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro
Molding Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 114: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 117: Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960688/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: