4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical & Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.9% CAGR and reach US$446.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telecom Fiber Optics segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $131.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$131.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$256 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.



Automotive Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$170.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accumold

American Precision Products

Makuta, Inc.

Micromolding Solutions Inc.

Precision Engineered Products LLC

PEP microPEP

PEP microPEP Sovrin Plastics

Stack Plastics, Inc.

Stamm AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

