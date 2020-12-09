Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Renewable Methanol Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for renewable methanol would witness a CAGR of 2.85% in terms of revenue and 2.05% in terms of volume over the forecasting period 2019-2028.



The shift in inclination towards sustainable energy sources and the ease of availability of renewable methanol are majorly driving the growth of the market. In addition, the stringent rules and regulations laid down by the government are also contributing significantly to market growth.



This growth is, however, being restrained by high installation costs and the growing health concerns among people. Also, applications of solar PVs is significantly hindering market growth. However, on the brighter side, applications of solar PVs are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global renewable methanol market encompasses the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global market over the forecast period. Further, the United States is expected to grow the fastest in the domestic market. The share of renewable energy for the purpose of power generation is rising in the country. The US is the largest producer of biofuel across the globe. In the transport sector, the two main technology options are electric vehicles (EVs) and liquid biofuels.



Additionally, a shift in modes of transport, such as the adoption of high-speed trains using renewable power in place of diesel-based trucks, or city trams for passenger cars, are the other options available for transport, which are leading to an increased demand for renewable methanol in the country. This is helping the studied market to grow in the upcoming years.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The companies competing in the renewable methanol market are Innogy, Carbon Recycling International (CRI), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Enerkem, Advanced Chemical Technologies, Atlantic Methanol, OCI NV, BASF SE, Southern Chemical Corporation, Sodra, Fraunhofer, Serenergy A/S, Methanex Corporation, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd, and Nordic Green.



BASF SE is one of the world's largest chemical companies. It operates in five business segments: chemicals; functional material and solutions; performance products, agricultural solutions; and oil and gas. These five business segments have 13 operating divisions that manage 86 strategic business units.



Improvement in financial performance enables BASF to provide higher returns to its shareholders, thus enabling the company to attract further investments. Further, revenue growth and profitability also enhance the company's ability to allocate substantial funds for expansion and growth. BASF SE operates in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Renewable Methanol Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Renewable Methanol Production Using Electricity, Electrolysis of Water, and Co2 Air Capture

2.2.2. Renewable Methanol from Biogas

2.2.3. Renewable Methanol as a Fuel for Shipping Industry

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Renewable Methanol Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Shifting Trend Towards Sustainable Energy Sources

2.8.2. Availability of Renewable Methanol

2.8.3. Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Installation Cost

2.9.2. Health Concerns

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Substitution of Heavy Marine Fuels With Renewable Methanol

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. New Solar Pv Applications



3. Global Renewable Methanol Market Outlook - by End-User

3.1. Chemical

3.2. Transportation

3.3. Power Generation

3.4. Others



4. Global Renewable Methanol Market Outlook - by Feedstock

4.1. Agricultural Waste

4.2. Forestry Residue

4.3. Municipal Solid Waste

4.4. Co2 Emission

4.5. Others



5. Global Renewable Methanol Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Formaldehyde

5.2. Dimethyl Ether (Dme, Also Known as Methoxymethane) and Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

5.3. Gasoline

5.4. Solvent

5.5. Others



6. Global Renewable Methanol Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Advanced Chemical Technologies

7.2. BASF Se

7.3. Carbon Recycling International (Cri)

7.4. Enerkem

7.5. Fraunhofer

7.6. Innogy

7.7. Nordic Green

7.8. OCI Nv

7.9. Serenergy A/S

7.10. Sodra

7.11. Methanex Corporation

7.12. Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd

7.13. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

7.14. Southern Chemical Corporation

7.15. Atlantic Methanol



8. Methodology & Scope



