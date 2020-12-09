SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale, the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud Company, successfully concluded another unprecedented Black Friday / Cyber Week for the seventh consecutive year. The Webscale platform delivered 100% uptime, robust security and blazing performance across thousands of ecommerce storefronts, serving 86% more online shoppers than last year.



Ecommerce stores, powered by Webscale, were able to:

Deliver highly available, blazing-fast storefronts for over 52 million shoppers over the Black Friday weekend, and for more than 100 million shoppers during the entire month of November.

shoppers over the Black Friday weekend, and for more than shoppers during the entire month of November. Support over $18 billion in online and in-store revenues over the course of 2020.

in online and in-store revenues over the course of 2020. Protect their web applications against more than 300 million cyber threats , including malicious bots, credit card skimmers, brute force login attempts, scrapers, and more.

, including malicious bots, credit card skimmers, brute force login attempts, scrapers, and more. On average, manage traffic peaks at least 3 times higher than average, accelerated by the impact of COVID-19 driving more consumers online than ever before.

Despite a challenging year, the 2020 Cyber Week continued to break records with consumers spending $9.03 billion on Black Friday and $10.8 billion on Cyber Monday. While leading brands like Costco avoided last year’s well-publicized downtime, several global brands including Currys, Etsy, Ulta Beauty, and Naked Wines fell victim to outages due to demand. With its predictive auto-scaling, and its enterprise-grade high availability architecture, Webscale ensured its customers experienced zero downtime, while allowing their storefronts to auto-scale, without limits, to serve their customers.



Webscale customer, Carl’s Golfland , reported: "We had record traffic on our website over Black Friday 2020, through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, with no concerns about the site infrastructure struggling. The site was flying and firing on all cylinders!” - Brian Tajer, VP Technical Operations.

“It’s been an unprecedented year with the ecommerce segment experiencing a decade’s worth of growth in only a few months. This year’s big holiday shopping event, fueled by major brands running month long events to counteract the loss of foot traffic in their physical stores, pushed those numbers even higher,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “Webscale is proud to be the cloud hosting partner of choice for our customers, and we look forward to scaling with their businesses in the months and years to come.”



About Webscale

Webscale, the "Any Platform" Commerce Cloud Company, is a cloud management and hosting provider focused exclusively on ecommerce. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale technology platform leverages automation to allow ecommerce businesses of all sizes to benefit from predictive scalability, 360-degree security, high performance, outage prevention, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale powers thousands of B2C, B2B, and B2E storefronts in nine countries and seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses, and has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contacts:

Webscale

Andrew Humber

pr@webscale.com

+1 (408) 416-7943