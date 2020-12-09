Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



RA is the result of an immune response in which the body's immune system attacks its own healthy cells, especially the lining of the joints, known as the synovial membrane, or synovium, causing an inflammatory response (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020). The disease can lead to premature mortality, disability, and decreased quality of life due to bone erosion and joint deformity (Brooks, 2006; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020).



The epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals to build the forecast. The publisher's epidemiologists used sources that confirmed RA cases based on the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) criteria and International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Edition (ICD-10): M05 and M06, in order to ensure a uniform case definition across markets. The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases of RA in the 8MM, segmented by age, sex, and severity.



The following data describes epidemiology of RA. In the 8MM, the publisher's epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of RA from 389,747 cases in 2019 to 425,455 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 0.92% over the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of RA in the 8MM will increase from 4,605,338 cases in 2019 to 5,093,229 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.06% over the forecast period.



The total prevalent cases of RA in the 8MM will increase from 6,308,268 cases in 2019 to 6,980,823 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.07% over the forecast period. RA is more common in women, and the incidence and prevalence of RA typically increases with advancing age. These trends are reflected in the publisher's forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases for the 8MM.



Scope

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of IPF in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Australia).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of RA (total and diagnosed) segmented by sex and age (ages 18 years). The prevalent cases of RA (total and diagnosed) are also segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe). In addition, the model corresponding to this report includes prevalent cases of RA (total and diagnosed) segmented by comorbidities (depression, cardiovascular disease, cancer, gastrointestinal ulcer, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma).

The IPF epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Rheumatoid Arthritis: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports



3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for RA (2019-2029)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RA

3.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RA

3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RA

3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA by Severity

3.5.8 Total Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.9 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.10 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.11 Total Prevalent Cases of RA by Severity

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



4 Appendix



