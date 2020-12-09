NEW DELHI, India, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic Component Industries (PCI) has announced it will be opening its first-ever international facility in Ontario, Canada. The facility will manufacture a variety of automotive parts, expanding the company’s product development into the North American market.



Nirantar Kumar Dhupar, Managing Director and Founder of PCI and Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade made the announcement during the Minister’s virtual trade mission to India.

PCI will be investing CAD 4 million in the new facility, which will create 80 jobs over the next three years. The investment will help to strengthen the company’s global footprint by catering to Ontario’s resilient automotive sector – one of the reasons PCI chose to expand in the province.

Established in 1987, PCI manufactures world class Injection Molded Plastic and Sheet Metal Components at market leading prices. Empowered with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a team of experienced & qualified professionals, fine business acumen, ethical business practices, and customer-centric approach, Plastic Component Industries offers a wide gamut of products meant for automotive /automobiles as well as for multiplexes applications.

With three factories located across India, PCI supplies parts to Indian tier 1 companies and OEMs including Toyota, MG Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

QUOTES:

“We are thrilled to be a part of one of the most stable, innovative and welcoming eco system. We realized that this eco system has all the key ingredients and support from the government for our business to flourish and succeed.”

— Nirantar Kumar Dhupar, Managing Director, Plastic Component Industries

“We are thrilled with PCI’s decision to open their first international facility in Ontario. The province’s automotive industry is second to none, allowing investors to plug into our innovative ecosystem, premier talent pool, and award-winning manufacturing sector. This announcement highlights the importance of building relationships around the world, especially during a time of global uncertainty. Our virtual trade and investment mission to India reinforces our commitment to creating economic opportunities for both Ontario and India today and well into the future.”

— Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

CONTACT INFORMATION:

