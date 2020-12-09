Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lentil Protein Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lentil protein market Size is valued at US$13.709 million in 2019.



The growing interests of consumers in health-centric food and beverage consumption practices; the increased awareness of the environmental stress which is brought about by livestock farming; growing concerns about animal welfare; the growing propensity to include protein derived from plant-based sources into the diet are few of the factors that are central to the anticipated growth of lentil protein market around the world.



Further the rise of faux meat/fish facilitated by plant-based alternatives proteins, among others which is a response to the growing need for clean consumption that is the food products which are devoid of diseases, chemicals, high level of pollutants are also expected to drive the lentil protein market.



Moreover, the profusion of information regarding the plausible health hazards stemming from chemicals used in animal feed is also influencing the integration of plant-based protein ingredients into animal feed. Besides, the growing pool of consumers which constitutes of millennials is increasingly inclined to consume products that resonate with their values.



Further to achieve economies of scale food processing organizations are increasingly investing in product innovations which requires the is the utilization of plant-based protein like lentil protein, among others. These strategic initiatives not only are enabling them to expand their product portfolio but also facilitating the widening of their regional presence, thereby further augmenting the projected growth of the lentil protein market during the next few years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Lentil Protein Market Analysis, By Form

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Concentrates

5.3. Hydrolysates

5.4. Isolates



6. Lentil Protein Market Analysis, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Organic

6.3. Inorganic



7. Lentil protein Market Analysis, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Animal Feed

7.3. Food and Beverages

7.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.5. Nutraceutical



8. Lentil protein Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. AGT Food and Ingredients

10.2. Batory Foods

10.3. Milhao Alimentos

10.4. Cargill, Incorporated



