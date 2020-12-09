St. Louis, MO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a holiday season unlike any other, D2C retail brands like Build-A-Bear leverage Deck Commerce order management system (OMS) to help get presents under the tree—even shipping an average of 34% of orders from their brick-and-mortar stores.

According to Statista, only 11.8% of total retail sales in the U.S. in 2019 were attributed ecommerce. But in light of the rapid digital transformation required to survive in 2020, many retail brands adjusted their technology to continue to meet their customer demand.

Build-A-Bear (NYSE: BBW) and Deck Commerce collaborated to quickly launch ship-from-store capabilities in just four weeks, giving the brand a strong omnichannel muscle during a holiday season when it matters most. With the successful implementation of ship-from-store and buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) capabilities, Build-A-Bear experienced positive early results during the holiday season.

Similarly, a fashion retailer leveraged Deck Commerce OMS to lessen burden on warehouses by routing ecommerce orders to local stores and using them as micro-fulfillment centers amidst stay-at-home orders. Through the OMS, the brand automated 73% of their order-processing workflows, including routing logic, to ship orders from stores located closest to the customer to improve delivery time and reduce shipping cost. One store processed nearly 2000 orders in the first three weeks.

Many brands have seen Black-Friday-level volumes throughout the year, and the agility these retailers experienced demonstrates the benefit of having a solid order management system in place for direct-to-consumer commerce.

This holiday season has already been unique, with many brands running promotions earlier and longer to distribute the demand over a longer period of time.

Retailers powered by Deck Commerce continue to outperform their previous holiday season sales. In fact, from the span of Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, Deck Commerce customers saw an average of 37% increase in YoY order volume.

“We’re inspired by the way we see retailers looking for creative ways to connect with their customers, whether that’s curbside pickup, ship-from-store, automated order flows, customer-initiated returns, or empowering the customer service team to resolve issues quickly, and to the customers’ interest,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. “Working alongside our customers to implement omnichannel solutions quickly, has been perhaps one the greatest gifts of 2020.”

