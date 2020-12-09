Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refining Industry Outlook in Africa to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total refining capacity of Africa in 2019 was 3,712 mbd. The refining capacity in Africa increased from 3,498 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) in 2014 to 3,712 mbd in 2019 at an AAGR of 1.2 percent. It is expected to increase from 3,712 mbd in 2019 to 5,766 mbd in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.8 percent. Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Nigeria, and Libya are the key countries in Africa accounting for over 78.3 percent of the total refining capacity of the region in 2019.



Scope

Updated information on all active and planned refineries in Africa

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker, and hydro-cracking capacities by refinery and country from 2014 to 2024, wherever available

Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at the regional level by year and by key countries till 2024

Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on active and planned refineries in Africa

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region's refining industry

Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data

Assess key refinery data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Africa Refining Industry

2.1. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of Active Refineries Data

2.2. Africa Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

2.3. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of New-Build and Expansion Projects

2.4. Africa Refining Industry, New-Build and Expansion Projects

2.5. Africa Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries



3. Refining Industry in Egypt

3.1. Refining Industry in Egypt, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.2. Refining Industry in Egypt, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.3. Refining Industry in Egypt, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.4. Refining Industry in Egypt, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.5. Recent Developments

3.6. Recent Contracts



4. Refining Industry in Algeria

4.1. Refining Industry in Algeria, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.2. Refining Industry in Algeria, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.3. Refining Industry in Algeria, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.4. Refining Industry in Algeria, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.5. Recent Developments

4.6. Recent Contracts



5. Refining Industry in South Africa



6. Refining Industry in Nigeria



7. Refining Industry in Libya



8. Refining Industry in Morocco



9. Refining Industry in Sudan



10. Refining Industry in Cote d'Ivoire



11. Refining Industry in Angola



12. Refining Industry in Cameroon



13. Refining Industry in Ghana



14. Refining Industry in Djibouti



15. Refining Industry in Tunisia



16. Refining Industry in Senegal



17. Refining Industry in Gabon



18. Refining Industry in the Congo Republic



19. Refining Industry in Equatorial Guinea



20. Refining Industry in Niger



21. Refining Industry in Chad



22. Refining Industry in Zimbabwe



23. Refining Industry in South Sudan



24. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ds0yxy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900