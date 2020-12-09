New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tin Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471839/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on tin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for canned foods and beverages and the expansion of consumer electronics industry. In addition, the growing demand for canned foods and beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The tin market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The tin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Soldering

• Tin chemical

• Tinplate

• Lead acid battery

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in demand for lead-free soldering as one of the prime reasons driving the tin market growth during the next few years.



