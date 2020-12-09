Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Potato Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market was valued at US$ 59,031.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 79,788.08 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.



The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments in the market.



One of the main types of processed potato is frozen potato, which is highly convenient and flexible in terms of preparation. Frozen potato contains different vitamins and nutrients in natural preserved form and has a long shelf life. Frozen potato contains Vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium and antioxidants. Frozen potato is basically made from processing the fresh potato with the help of advanced machineries at low temperature.



The fast-food and quick-service restaurants have now become the need of the hour for the consumers. These restaurants are becoming more popular as they provide mass-produced foods, convenience, the good taste of the food, and are economical in terms of money and time. Quick service restaurants cater to the need of the consumers as they offer to sit and dine along with various services such as drive-thru, takeout, and home delivery, which suits the modern lifestyle of the consumers. Due to the growth and expansion of these quick-service restaurants or QSR's, the demand for frozen potatoes has also increased.



The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of October 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beverages industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.



Bart's Potato Company; Aviko B. V.; Agristo NV; Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.; McCain Foods Limited; Farm Frites International B. V.; Greenyard; Himalaya Food International Ltd.; J. R. Simplot Company; and The Kraft Heinz Company are among the well-established players present in the global frozen potato market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Frozen Potato Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Frozen Potato Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Quick Service Restaurants

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Convenience Food

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising Preference for Fresh and Natural Products

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing demand from Asia Pacific

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Innovative Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Frozen Potato - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Frozen potato Market Overview

6.2 Frozen Potato Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Frozen Potato Analysis Market - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Frozen Potato Market, By Product (2020 and 2027)

7.3 French Fries

7.4 Hash Brown

7.5 Shaped

7.6 Mashed

7.7 Battered/Cooked

7.8 Topped/Stuffed



8. Frozen Potato Market Analysis - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Frozen Potato Market, By End-User (2020 and 2027)

8.3 Residential

8.4 Commercial



9. Frozen Potato Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Overview- Impact of COVID-19

10.1 Overview



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Strategy and Business Planning

11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3 Product News

11.4 Project Finance



12. Key Company Profiles

Bart's Potato Company

Aviko B.V.

Agristo NV

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Farm Frites International B.V.

Greenyard

Himalaya Food International Ltd.

J.R. Simplot Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

