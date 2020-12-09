Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Salmon Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market was valued at US$ 3,039.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,136.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.



Canned fish are an important food source. They are rich in protein and other essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids. Canned salmon is processed and sealed in an airtight container and subjected to heat. Canning of food product is a method of preserving food in which any food contents are processed under the controlled atmosphere & conditions and further sealed in an airtight container. Canning helps in increasing the shelf life of products from one to five years' time period. Salmon fish has been widely popular, and the demand for this fish is increasing since it has a specific taste along with various health benefits that lures the masses.



Salmon consumption helps prevent heart disease; lower cholesterol and blood pressure; boost brain function; and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, depression, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, Crohn's disease, and asthma. Rising shift toward healthy eating habits, which consist of a variety of protein foods, including more seafood, is driving the growth of the canned salmon market.



As per the Seafood Nutrition Partnership, the dietary guidelines recommend eating around 8 ounces of seafood to get at least 250 mg per day of omega-3 fatty acids. Also, pregnant women are advised to eat at least 8 ounces of seafood every week for improved infant health. The salmon consumption is increasing at an unprecedented rate worldwide.



For instance, as per the World Wildlife Fund, salmon consumption worldwide is three times higher than it was in 1980. Furthermore, salmon aquaculture has become the fastest-growing food production system-accounting for 70% (2. million metric tons) of the market, and generating billions of dollars in revenue in local economies globally. Surge in demand for seafood in emerging countries and rise in healthy and nutritious food have increased the salmon consumption globally.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace globally. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to curb the spread of infection have led to the limitations on the supplies of food & beverages. This represents a significant loss for canned salmon manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Canned Salmon Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Canned Salmon Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Salmon Due To Its Health Benefits

5.1.2 Rising Launch of Canned Salmon Products

5.2 Restraint

5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Alternatives

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Rising Health-Conscious Consumer Population

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Land-Based Salmon Farming

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Canned Salmon- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Canned Salmon Market Overview

6.2 Canned Salmon Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Canned Salmon Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Canned Salmon Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Sockeye Salmon

7.4 Coho Salmon

7.5 Pink Salmon

7.6 Chum Salmon



8. Canned Salmon Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Canned Salmon Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027

8.3 Internet Retailing

8.4 Mass Retailers

8.5 Direct Selling



9. Canned Salmon Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Canned Salmon Market

10.1 Overview



11. Company Profiles

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading

Bumble Bee Foods

EQUA Seafoods

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Mogster Group

Peter Pan Seafoods

Princes Group

Raincoast Trading

Wild Planet

