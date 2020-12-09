New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operational Intelligence Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112427/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on operational intelligence market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for real-time decision-making and rising need to improve business efficiency. In addition, increasing need for real-time decision-making is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The operational intelligence market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes



The operational intelligence market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the in-depth data analysis helps to identify future risks as one of the prime reasons driving the operational intelligence market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our operational intelligence market covers the following areas:

• Operational intelligence market sizing

• Operational intelligence market forecast

• Operational intelligence market industry analysis





