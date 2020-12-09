Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Jamming Market for GPS - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Anti-Jamming Market for GPS is Valued at USD 4.0 Billion in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2025 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025
A few key factors driving the growth of this market are high demand for GPS technology in military applications and ongoing developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure. Factors such as the growing demand for unmanned airborne vehicles and systems and the development of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the GPS anti-jamming market.
The GPS anti-jamming market for military end users expected to hold largest sharing during the forecast period
The GPS anti-jamming market for military end users expected to hold the largest sharing during the forecast period. In the military, missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payloads, soldier radios, and other applications use GPS technology to operate; this will boost the demand for GPS anti-jamming technology.
The proliferation of GPS technology and the demand for advanced military navigation systems are driving innovation in GPS designs - reducing size and weight while enhancing precision. Also, the high demand for GPS technology and increased jamming issues in airborne and unmanned vehicles are likely to boost the anti-jamming technology market.
GPS anti-jamming market for position, navigation, and timing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025
The GPS anti-jamming market for position, navigation, and timing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. With the near-universal use of GPS for navigation and timing, the potential for jamming of GPS signals is causing increasing concern globally. Anti-jamming systems were initially intended to reduce the threat of GPS signal jamming in the military sector; however, nowadays, manufacturers are offering these systems for the commercial sector as well.
North America to account for largest size of anti-jamming market for GPS during forecast period
North America to account for the largest size of the anti-jamming market for GPS from 2020 to 2025. The market in North America is mainly driven by factors such as extensive investments by the US government in the defense sector and the implementation of advanced GPS infrastructure in the region.
The growth of the military navigation market is eventually expected to fuel the growth of the GPS anti-jamming market in this region. The defense and transportation sectors in North America are also adopting GPS anti-jamming solutions, which has also led to the growth of the market in this region.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Cobham Ltd. (UK), Mayflower Communications (US), infinDome (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), and Meteksan Defense (UK), are few major players in the GPS anti-jamming market.
