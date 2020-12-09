Lewis Center, OH, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One®, introduces Baby’s Only® Quinoa & Oat Cereal to its family of organic nutrition products. A wholesome, nutritious infant cereal option, Quinoa & Oat Cereal is made using only two organic ingredients where purity can be assured: ancient grain quinoa and whole grain oats - both grains are naturally gluten free. Baby’s Only® Quinoa & Oat Cereal offers parents the best option when introducing first foods to their infant. There are no controversial ingredients like GMOs, or synthetic or artificial ingredients.

Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature’s One, says, “Deciding to introduce first food cereal is an exciting step in the infant’s dietary journey -- a decision often made with the pediatrician's approval. Unfortunately, nearly all the infant cereals offered have hidden arsenic, lead and other heavy metals or chemicals creating developmental disruptions precisely when an infant is the most vulnerable.” Highman continues, “Nature’s One is offering a pure choice without any hidden interfering heavy metals or chemicals. In my research, this is the best choice a parent can offer their infant.”

On its own, Baby’s Only® Quinoa & Oat Cereal is an organic source of important nutrients and amino acids. However, when mixed with any Baby’s Only® formula, the cereal becomes a nutritional powerhouse offering a complete spectrum of organic nutrition. And for plant-based families, mix the cereal with Baby’s Only® Pea Protein formula for the same nutritional advantages. Baby’s Only® Pea Protein formula is dairy, soy protein, nut, peanut, egg, wheat and gluten free.

Baby’s Only® Quinoa & Oat Cereal is currently sold exclusively through the Nature’s One website at www.naturesone.com and on Amazon.

About Nature’s One:

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic® in the United States and continues to be a leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One has spent nearly 25 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of purity ingredients for children of all ages. Recognized as highest-ranked formulas for purity and nutritional superiority by the Clean Label Project, Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are preferred by parents who want what’s best for their child. Other brands made by Nature’s One include PediaSmart® Complete Organic Nutritional Beverage and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution. Both are sold online by Nature’s One, retailers nationally and Amazon.

Lisa Edwards Nature's One 7405480135 Lisa.Edwards@NaturesOne.com