SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies , the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), today acquired the Design IP business and products from a leading, pure-play engineering services company, for an undisclosed amount.



“The acquisition of a Design IP portfolio strengthens our offerings for mobile and high-speed communications application markets,” says Deepak Kumar Tala, SmartDV’s managing director. “The purchase comes from a company noted for exceptional customer support and service. With this reputation, its high-quality, highly configurable and silicon-proven Design IP is a good fit for SmartDV’s standards.”



Under terms of the acquisition agreement, SmartDV now offers a portfolio of silicon-realized, minimal area controller Design IP for Mobile and Mobile-Influenced (MIPI) and Universal Serial Bus (USB) interfaces. All are implemented in numerous chip design projects and a variety of consumer electronics devices. They include:



MIPI

MIPI Camera Serial Interface (CSI-2) transmitter and receiver Controller Design IP for C-PHY and D-PHY

MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI) and DSI-2 transmitter and receiver Design IP for C-PHY and D-PHY

MIPI CSI-3 Host and Device Design IP

Universal Flash Storage (UFS) interface 2.1 and 3.0 Host and Device Design IP

MIPI Unified Protocol (UNIPRO) Controller 1.6 and 1.8 Design IP

I3C interface Master and Slave Controller Design IP

USB

Silicon-proven and USB-Implementers Forum (USB-IF) certified

–– USB 1.1/2.0 Device Controller

–– USB3.x 5G Device Controller

–– USB3.x 5G Host Controller

–– USB3.x 5G Hub Controller

–– USB3.x 5G Dual-Role Controller

USB-IF certified

–– USB3.x 10G Device Controller

Verified and FPGA Validated

–– USB On-the-Go (OTG)

–– USB SuperSpeed Inter-Chip (SSIC)

–– USB2.0 xHCI Host Controller

Design Ready

–– USB4.0 Device Router



The Controller Design IP offerings are compliant with MIPI, UFS and USB standards. Licenses include validation platforms along with firmware support to functionally validate chip design prior to tape out and mitigate risk.



All Controller Design IP is pre-verified and delivered as a comprehensive solution complete with a verification suite, clock domain crossing, synthesis and logic equivalence checking constraints and waivers, as applicable. They are reusable at the system-on-chip (SoC) level and proven interoperable with partner PHY solutions.



Availability and Pricing

The latest additions to the SmartDV Design IP portfolio are available now and backed by an experienced R&D team who work individually with each user installation.



Pricing is available upon request.



Email requests for datasheets or more information should be sent to sales@Smart-DV.com .



About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. SmartDV offers high-quality standard protocol Design and Verification IP for simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification and RISC-V CPU verification. Any of its Design and Verification IP solutions can be rapidly customized to meet specific customer design needs. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif.



Connect with SmartDV at:

Website: www.Smart-DV.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdv-technologies/about/

Twitter: @SmartDV