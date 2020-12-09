SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its global cyber security aggregator program (CSAP) to expand its market reach and deliver enhanced levels of service to a subset of commercial enterprises with unique needs. Laying the groundwork for long term success, Broadcom has solidified strategic partnerships with a select list of Symantec distributors by geography, including Arrow Electronics’ Enterprise Computing Solutions Business, M. Tech Products, SB C&S, SYNNEX Corporation, Tech Data, Carahsoft and Westcon. CSAP brings together Broadcom’s market-leading Symantec cyber security solutions and partners' resources along with their in-country expertise to offer the best-in-class customer experience.



Broadcom recognizes the power and value of the indirect channel built by Symantec. Building on this foundation, Broadcom is making significant investments, including sales training and enablement, to ensure its distribution partners are well equipped to provide a higher level of customer care and support and a quicker response time to evolving threats.

“Commercial enterprises are important to Broadcom’s enterprise software business, and we are investing in our distribution partners to expand our reach and deliver better experiences for these customers. Our select partners are uniquely positioned to maximize value creation throughout the entire customer lifecycle by delivering superior service and support, including technical support, product trials, customer care, local expertise, and faster response times, and ensuring better outcomes especially for those in early adoption of our solutions.” -- Cynthia Loyd, Vice President of Global Partners, Global Enterprises & Commercial Sales, Broadcom Inc.

Understanding today’s threat landscape and how it changes is more critical than ever. Given the different needs of various geographic locations, having strategic regional distribution partners around the globe that offer purpose-built tools, in-depth knowledge of regional landscapes, and an established partner ecosystem allows Broadcom to expand coverage and better serve the unique needs of regional customers. Armed with Broadcom’s best-in-class products, our distribution partners are ideally positioned to help customers make the right technology investments to protect them from today’s ever-changing threats.

Partner Quotes

“Arrow Electronics is ideally placed to work with Broadcom to directly support its Symantec Enterprise Division customers. We have the expertise and deep knowledge around its product sets based on many years of experience selling and marketing Symantec solutions. We look forward to providing enterprise customers with easy access to products and technical support within Broadcom’s cyber security aggregator program, creating further opportunities across the channel.” -- Eric Nowak, President of Arrow’s Enterprise Computing Solutions Business in EMEA

"As Symantec's largest distributor, SYNNEX is pleased to be selected as one of two distributors in North America with the ability to support Broadcom and Symantec across their entire business line. This announcement builds on our legacy Symantec offering and positions our customers to win more business while taking advantage of SYNNEX’s industry-leading certified pre- and post-sales support capabilities and comprehensive vendor support teams.” -- Jessica McDowell, Vice President, Business Development, SYNNEX Corporation

“As a strategic distribution partner with operations across all key regions in APAC (ANZ, ASEAN, Korea and Greater China) and a digital distribution platform, which manages and optimizes the customer and partner lifecycle at scale, Westcon is enthusiastic about our ability to provide long term, loyal Broadcom partners with even more flexible, responsive and agile support. We’re confident that Broadcom’s new approach will drive even higher levels of end customer satisfaction.” -- Patrick Aronson, Executive Vice President, APAC at Westcon International

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Khanh Lam

Corporate Communications

press.relations@broadcom.com

Telephone: +1 408 433 8649