NEDRE VATS, Norway, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoStore, the Norwegian robotics technology company, has been honored with awards from two industry-leading media outlets: Material Handling Product News and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.



AutoStore has been recognized with the following industry awards:

MHPN’s sixth annual Readers’ Choice Award honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Industry readers decided the winners with nearly 2,000 votes cast.

The SDCE 13th annual Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and that are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

With online demand at unprecedented levels, especially in grocery and during the holiday peak season, this industry recognition highlights the value of AutoStore solutions for retailers who may be considering implementing micro-fulfillment centers for faster and more sustainable automated order fulfillment.

“We are honored to be recognized by two of the leading outlets in the material handling and supply chain industries,” said Karl Johan Lier, CEO of AutoStore. “At AutoStore, we strive to deliver award-winning solutions that meet the needs of companies and the fast-paced order demands of today’s COVID age. Our automated solutions provide retailers with four times the storage capacity in the same footprint as manual storage – saving both space and energy. Some customers see a 75% reduction on electricity bills while others run their AutoStore system on solar energy. Thank you to the MHPN readers who voted for our solution and the SDCE editors who chose us from a field of strong contenders.”

To learn more about AutoStore MFCs, watch an informative YouTube video here . For more information on the company’s sustainable solutions, click here .

For further information, please contact:

Karl Johan Lier, CEO, +47 907 95 334

Suzanne Delap, Marketing Content Manager, +1 603 404 3479

About AutoStore | www.autostoresystem.com

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robotics technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation – the densest and one of the fastest order-fulfillment solutions in existence. The company’s focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of order fulfillment. AutoStore is global, with more than 500 systems installed in 30 countries over a wide range of industries. All systems are designed, installed and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators – which AutoStore calls ‘partners’. The company’s headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), with offices also in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Japan and South Korea.

