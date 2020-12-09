OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market size surpassed US$ 5.97 billion in 2019 and predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.6% during period 2020 to 2027.



The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market size is expected to reach of around US$ 10.6 billion by 2027.

Immunoassays form an imperative section in diagnostics which mostly deal with scrutinizing antigen-antibody reaction. The spectrum of tests that is analyzed with the help of this technology is widespread and analyzers underneath this technology form the mainstay of clinical chemistry testing. Chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) is a variation of the biochemical technique employed in immunology named standard enzyme immunoassay. They can also be utilized as diagnosis tools in medicine and further finds application in several other plentiful industries. The foremost benefit of this technology comprises sensitivity and its aptitude to be unpretentious by signals in the background. Correspondingly, the analyzers working below this principle are easier in operation and design.

There are various advantages of employing chemiluminescence than other kinds of immunoassay, such as light absorption or fluorescence detection method. This is because this technique is ultra-sensitive and can perceiveminorquantities of the biological molecule.The crucialbenefits of chemiluminescent analytical proceduresexist in the extensive dynamic range, lack of interfering emissions, great signal intensity, fast acquisition of the analytical signal, moresteadiness of reagents and their conjugates, random access, less consumption of reagents, decreased incubation time and total compatibility with immunology assay protocol.

Growth Factors

Enhancements are predictable during years to come with the progress of novel analytical platforms like 2D resolution for chemiluminescence multiplex immunoassay and flow-injection chemiluminescent immunoassay and magnetic nanoparticles chemiluminescence immunoassay. This would probably outcome in supplementary increases in the clinical effectiveness of antibody tests. Influences like intensifying pervasiveness of infectious and chronic diseases, technological progressions in POC testing products, and mounting patient consciousness of POC testing are few of the chief influences fueling the need of immunoassay depending upon POC testing and swift testing around the world. The chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market is presently a thriving one, as there has been upsurge in requirement for laboratory automation and alliance to attain competence and precision. Many aspects including great parameters testing in small period of time, huge sample processing capacity, least labor necessity, more throughput, integrated data storage and quality control, integrated validation facility with an aim to advance complete effectiveness and accuracy of tests with decreased incubation period is expected to accelerate the growth of the market throughout the prediction period.

The COVID-19 epidemic has further intensified outlook for the chemiluminescent immunoassay market. Expansion of a peptide-based magnetic CLIA for serological diagnosis is underneath way to that effect. Thus, the global chemiluminescent immunoassay market is predicted to relish an optimistic growth trajectory.

Regional Snapshots

Geographically, North America led the global CLIA market in 2019 and this tendency is predicted to endure throughout the assessment duration. Noteworthy average selling prices of automated CLIA analyzers, mountingneed from surgeons for technically innovative diagnostic instruments with improved accuracy and specificity, and promising coverage as per the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments for IVD procedures are some of the crucial influences predicted to flourish the growth of the market across the region.

Asia Pacific is set to record exponential progress during near future. Steady implementation of innovative products including CLIA technologies, augmented healthcare spending, intensifying rivalry amongst market players and nationwide and intercontinental authorizations to found new laboratories are crucial growth drivers supporting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Report Highlights

North America led the global market in 2019 with largest market share on account of snowballing occurrence of chronic diseases and better-quality and upgraded healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific is prospective to be an extremely rewarding market for the chemiluminescence immunoassay and it is anticipated to inflate at a high growth rate throughout the prediction period

Hospitals segment reported highest share of the revenue generated in 2019. This growth is attributed to snowballing number of uses of automated CLIA analyzers in oncology, therapeutic drug monitoring and companion diagnostics

Emergence of integrated modules of automated CLIA analyzers is prospective to flourish the growth of hospitals segment throughout the estimate period

Key Players & Strategies

Most of the manufacturers engaged in this CLIA market arena are progressively capitalizing in CLIA-based methods for delivering testing kits to their client base. Major companies operating in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market are emphasizing on supervisory endorsements, introduction of novel and technically cutting-edge products and merger, acquisition & cooperative arrangements with other corporations. These tactics are probable to bolster the future prospects of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market worldwide. The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market is highly consolidated, conquered by fewsignificant market players such as Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. and Siemens Healthineers.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments Automated Semi-automated

Software & Services





By Application

Cardiology

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Endocrinology

Autoimmune Disease

Infectious Disease

Others



By End-use

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of EU

Asia Pacific China India Japan Southeast Asia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America





