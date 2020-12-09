LONDON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBRC’s annual festive sale is finally here! Get up to 50% off on ALL reports: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the flavoring syrup and concentrate market, the key trends in the market include major players operating in the industry undertaking various strategic initiatives such as experimenting with new flavors and concentrate to meet the changing demands of customers and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. The companies are introducing a variety of syrups and concentrates including raspberry-mint, lime-mint, and lime ginger that offers combinations of sweet, bitter, and sour tastes in one product. For instance, in August 2020, Joolies, a producer of organic California medjool dates launched its three new date flavors to accompany its unique original organic medjool date syrup.

Moreover, the Ági fruit syrups introduced honey-infused flavored syrups including elder-lime with honey, raspberry-lemon balm with honey, and baked apples with honey. Along with creative flavors, syrup and concentrate manufacturers are increasingly offering products made with natural and organic ingredients as well. Innovative flavored products with enhanced nutritional value with natural and organic ingredients are attracting consumers that are health conscious. For instance, in 2019, Torani, a US based flavor company launched 16 flavors of pure made syrups including green apple, peach, pumpkin spice, passion fruit, raspberry and strawberry. Canadian Organic Maple Co. Ltd, Hamel Maple Syrup and Hoover's Maple Syrup are some of the other companies that have introduced organic syrups.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030 covers major flavoring syrup and concentrate companies, flavoring syrup and concentrate market share by company, flavoring syrup and concentrate manufacturers, flavoring syrup and concentrate infrastructure market size, and flavoring syrup and concentrate market forecasts. The report also covers the global flavoring syrup and concentrate market and its segments.

The global flavored syrup and concentrate market size reached a value of nearly $188.57 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to nearly to reach $240.62 billion in 2023. The flavored syrup market growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 7.4% to nearly $277.36 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $388.71 billion by 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global economies and supply chains across various industries, including the food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality industries. This has had a direct impact on the flavored syrups market as sales in both industries went drastically down due to travel restrictions and closure of nonessential businesses. Consumer preference has shifted towards at-home food rather than dining in restaurants, due to safety and sanitation concerns. Despite the reopening of some restaurants with proper safety protocols in place, many consumers are still hesitant to visit the outdoors and are relying more on online food delivery systems. In the hospitality sector, hotels and restaurants make a portion of their sales by using flavoring ingredients such as jams, jellies, syrups and other such preservatives. In the food and beverage industry, many F&B stores and retailers have seen a reduction in sales volume of their flavoring syrups and concentrate products. Moreover, major companies in the flavoring syrup and concentrates market have had to either shutdown for long periods of time or resume work at limited capacities. This has affected the sales of such companies, thus affecting the flavoring syrup and concentrate market.

To make up for these losses, market-trend-based strategies for the flavoring syrup and concentrate market in the forecast period include manufacturing products with organic ingredients, automation technology to improve production efficiency and profits, manufacturing sugar free products to increase consumer demand, manufacturing versatile and flavored food products, offering products infused with CBD and offering unique flavors products. Player-adopted strategies in the flavoring syrup and concentrate industry include expanding presence in attractive and fast-growing categories, strategic acquisition of emerging and innovative companies and establishment of new manufacturing facilities.

