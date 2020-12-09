Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching EarthCamTV 2 for Amazon Fire TV in June, EarthCam quickly won the #1 spot among Amazon’s travel apps. Today EarthCam vastly expanded the audience for EarthCamTV to tens of millions of Android TV users.

EarthCamTV 2 invites viewers to enjoy a virtual trip via EarthCam’s global network of the world’s best webcams. Users become programming directors, and can create a watchlist of their favorite live webcams to stream for any time, in any order. Viewers can further personalize their experience by adding streams from the massive network of live YouTube webcams, or from EarthCam’s community of do-it-yourself videographers. Additionally, they can select a soundtrack from a range of music styles to mix in with the live-camera audio to accompany their watchlist. A holiday playlist full of festive seasonal tunes is also being introduced today for EarthCamTV for both Amazon and Android platforms.

“With EarthCamTV, we are simply curating the live art that is constantly being generated by the world around us,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam. “As the popularity of EarthCamTV already shows, virtual travel is in higher demand than ever. Now millions more will have access to these fascinating, insightful live views on their Android TV or device.”

For viewers who just want to sit back and enjoy great content, EarthCamTV 2 comes with two free curated watchlists, Trending Cams and Featured Cams, which are based on artificial Intelligence (AI) ensuring that optimal views are available each time. For those who want to produce their own content, it is free to participate as a creator by sharing their own personal webcam stream with the MyEarthCam community.

EarthCamTV 2 is available now as a free app for Android TV, and for Amazon’s complete range of Fire TV devices. For a $4.99 annual subscription, users access a fully customizable, ad-free experience. Commercial Licensing is also available for media organizations, hospitality industries or businesses looking to set up unique, customized live camera experiences. To learn more about EarthCamTV 2, visit earthcamtv.com/androidtv.

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, it provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and 360° reality capture for corporate and government clients. The company leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important events.

The Webby Award winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, Hollywood Boulevard, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Key West, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, CN Tower, the Eiffel Tower and Abbey Road Crossing in London.

