According to this report the market accounted for US$ 75,369.78 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 94,134.38 million by 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



A hot dog is a grilled sausage sandwich in which the sausage is served in a partially sliced bun. These sausages are also known as assembled sandwiches. The primary ingredients used in the preparation of hot dogs include mayonnaise, relish, mustard, ketchup, and cheese sauce. Common garnishes in the hot dog include onions, jalapenos, chili, sauerkraut, coleslaw, grated cheese, and olives. Likewise, sausage is a meat product made from ground meat, such as pork, beef, poultry, salt, spices, and other flavorings. Other ingredients such as breadcrumbs or grains may be included as fillers or extenders.



There is an increase in preference for hot dogs and sausages regardless of the occasion or place. For instance, according to a Harris Poll conducted for the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), in May 2016, Americans are most likely to grill a hot dog. Most of the consumers preferred to enjoy it inside their home, with 34% of hot dog consumers said that the home is their best alternative to eat a hot dog, 22% preferred eating hot dogs in their backyard, while the remaining 19% most enjoyed their hot dogs while tailgating or inside a sporting event. The popularity of chicken-based sausage and hot dog products is rising worldwide.



The global hot dogs and sausages market is concentrated with a few well-established players. These players include Bar-S Foods; Carolina Packers (Bright Leaf Hotdogs); Animex Foods; Hormel Foods, LLC; Johnsonville, LLC; Kunzler & Company, Inc.; Tyson Foods, Inc.; Vienna Beef; Smithfield Foods, Inc.; and The Kraft Heinz Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Hot Dogs And Sausages Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM



5. Hot dogs and sausages Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing popularity of hot dogs and sausage

5.1.2 Rising preference for convenience food products

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing health awareness among consumers due to increasing number of lifestyle and chronic diseases

5.3 Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Development of new products by the market players

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 Adoption of organic hot dogs and sausages among health conscious population

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Hot dogs and sausages - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Hot dogs and sausages Market Overview

6.2 Hot Dogs And Sausages Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hot Dogs and Sausages Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Pork

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Pork: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Beef

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Beef: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Chicken

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 Chicken: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.1.1 Others: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hot Dogs and Sausages Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Frozen Hot Dogs and Sausages

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Frozen Hot Dogs and Sausages: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Refrigerated Breakfast Sausages

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Refrigerated Breakfast Sausages: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Refrigerated Dinner Sausages

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Refrigerated Dinner Sausages: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Refrigerated Hot Dog

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.1.1 Refrigerated Hot Dog: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Cocktail Sausages

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.1.1 Cocktail Sausages: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hot Dogs and Sausages Market, By Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Supermarket and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.1.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Grocery Store

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.1.1 Grocery Store: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 E-Commerce

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.1.1 E-Commerce: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.1.1 Others: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market

10.3 Europe: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market

10.4 APAC: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market

10.5 MEA: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market

10.6 SAM: Hot Dogs and Sausages Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Bar-S Foods

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Carolina Packers (Bright Leaf Hotdogs)

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Animex Foods

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Hormel Foods, LLC

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Johnsonville, LLC

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Kunzler & Company, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Tyson Foods, Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Vienna Beef

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Smithfield Foods, Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 The Kraft Heinz Company

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ytunn

