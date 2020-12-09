AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) , an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce Transverse Insurance Group (Transverse) has selected the Cloverleaf business intelligence (BI) solution.



Princeton, New Jersey-based Transverse is a property and casualty (P&C) insurance company specializing in program business and providing a broad range of commercial and personal lines products through partnerships with program administrators and reinsurers. Launched in 2018, Transverse provides admitted and non-admitted solutions and actively collaborates in all phases of program administration by engaging a team of insurance professionals with diverse backgrounds of technical skills including underwriting, product development, actuarial and financial analysis, compliance, and claims administration.

“You can’t manage what you can’t see,” said Robert Zerafa, COO for Transverse. “It seems simple to say, but to compete and to continue adding unique value to our customers in the best way we possibly can, we needed access to more information. The Cloverleaf implementation will give us insights into opportunities within our existing book of business, help steer us away from unnecessary exposures, deliver cost savings through recommendations for operational efficiencies, and provide direction for development of new products which may be advantageous to our current and potential customers.”

New challenges presented by the human, economic, and political chaos of the global Coronavirus pandemic face all insurers today. Cloverleaf’s comprehensive BI solution provides access to real-time analytics for discovering trends and insights across the entire enterprise and enabling proactive business decisions that would not otherwise be possible. Customers can jump start more informed decision-making processes, ramp up new business, and realize an immediate return on investment (ROI) using Cloverleaf’s intuitive interface to access up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 100+ pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts and much more.

“We are literally finding new ways of accessing and interpreting data for our insurance company clients every day,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “We look forward to working closely with our new friends at Transverse in the months and years to come.”

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Transverse Insurance Group (Transverse)

Transverse Insurance Group is a hybrid fronting carrier serving the program, MGA and reinsurance markets with offices in New York, New Jersey and Texas. Transverse is backed by Virgo Investment Group and partner investors. Founded in 2018 by Erik Matson, CEO, and Dave Paulsson, President and CIO, Transverse is a global facilitator connecting and enabling partners through access to risk capacity and alternative capital on admitted and surplus lines paper. Solutions oriented carrier providing multi-lines of business with risk management, underwriting, claims, reinsurance and compliance to fit the objectives of their partners. For more information, please visit www.transverseinsurance.com.

