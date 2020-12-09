FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce CompSource Mutual Insurance Company (CompSource Mutual), a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to expand digital payment capabilities.



Headquartered in Oklahoma City, CompSource Mutual has been serving Oklahoma’s business community for more than 80 years and is one of the state’s oldest, continuous workers’ comp providers. Since transitioning to a mutual insurance company in 2015, CompSource Mutual has been building and implementing an innovation strategy to modernize processes and products, while fostering a corporate environment that fuels continual improvement and growth. As part of the company’s mission to deliver superior service and innovative solutions, CompSource Mutual chose One Inc’s inbound payment services product to upgrade payment capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience.

“At CompSource, we are committed to providing our policyholders and injured workers with the best customer care experience in Oklahoma, and we chose One Inc to help us continue delivering on that promise,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of CompSource Mutual. “The depth and breadth of One Inc’s insurance industry knowledge and experience, along with their ability to integrate into our Guidewire platform, heavily influenced our decision to move forward with their payments solution. The One Inc platform allows us to empower our team and policyholders with all the tools they need for an efficient, modern payment experience.”

Built for insurance, the One Inc Digital Payments Platform integrates seamlessly into insurance core systems and supports a wide range of payment methods and channels. The software processes both inbound premium payments and outbound claims disbursements and includes a full suite of digital engagement features to facilitate effective communication and promote positive customer relationships.

"CompSource Mutual has a long-standing reputation for providing industry-leading workers’ compensation solutions, and we are happy to be a part of that mission," said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. "With the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, CompSource Mutual will be able to remove all friction from the payments process, streamlining operations, and enhancing the experience for the business community they serve.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About CompSource Mutual Insurance Company

CompSource Mutual Insurance Company is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Oklahoma. For more than 80 years, Oklahoma businesses have partnered with CompSource as a reliable, trusted source for workers' compensation insurance. Over the years the company has evolved, but our commitment to the Oklahoma business community has remained the same. This commitment is evident in everything we do and is a central focus of our mission, to lead the Oklahoma workers' compensation market by providing financial stability, delivering superior service and innovative solutions, promoting workplace safety and serving as a trusted partner to the Oklahoma business community. For more information, please visit www.compsourcemutual.com.