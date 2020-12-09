SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Render, the Zero DevOps Cloud, today announced the appointment of Uma Chingunde to the position of VP of Engineering. In the newly created role, she will continue to scale Render’s engineering organization which has already doubled in size in the last six months, and be instrumental in Render continuing to deliver innovations that have made it the leading cloud platform for developers.



Render launched in 2019 and has seen record month-over-month adoption since it launched, quickly becoming one of the fastest growing public clouds. In 2019, Render competed against thousands of startups at TechCrunch Disrupt SF's Startup Battlefield and won for being the most promising early-stage and fundamentally disruptive startup. In April this year, Render surpassed one billion HTTP requests served monthly. Just last month, Render announced that more than 100,000 services have been created on its cloud.

Uma Chingunde, VP of Engineering at Render, said: “Render immediately resonated with me as a company building something that inspires deep loyalty with developers. It gives them the best of both worlds: instant setup and incredible ease of use, coupled with the power and flexibility previously afforded only by large cloud providers. From my previous experience building similar products, it’s abundantly clear developers want simplicity and abstractions that allow them to focus on building, and Render does this without compromises. I am also very impressed by Render’s talent, diversity and a culture of inclusion, all of which I care deeply about and look forward to growing.”

Chingunde has more than 15 years of experience building and managing teams focused on cutting-edge cloud computing technologies. Most recently, she built and led Stripe’s Compute group that supported the internal compute platform so that all of Stripe engineering could deploy and operate their services with the highest security, reliability and scale during the company’s hyper-growth phase. Prior to Stripe, she was an engineering leader at Delphix and also at VMware.

Anurag Goel, founder and CEO of Render, said: “In Uma Render gains not only a widely respected engineering leader but also one with a wealth of expertise in building and scaling world-class cloud infrastructure teams. I'm incredibly fortunate to get the opportunity to work with her and am excited about everything current and future Render engineers will accomplish with Uma at the helm.”

About Render

Render offers the easiest cloud to host any application or website. The company’s goal is to completely free up developers and startups from managing cloud infrastructure by building a cloud that offers the best developer experience coupled with incredible flexibility and power. This will ultimately improve all software and enable entirely new kinds of applications. Render is backed by General Catalyst and the South Park Commons Fund and based in San Francisco. For more information, go to https://render.com or follow @getrender .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560