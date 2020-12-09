(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights As of November 30th, 2020 65,550,281 Number of theoretical voting rights:



98,347,152 Number of exercisable voting rights:

97,964,682 *

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.



Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

