Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or “the Company”) announced today that the putative class action lawsuit filed against the Company, its CEO and the former CEO of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and referred to in Golar’s interim results report released on November 30, 2020 has been dismissed. The Court has therefore ordered that the case be terminated.

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 9, 2020

