Petaluma, CA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoma Hills Farm , a premium craft cannabis farm and culinary garden located in Sonoma County, has completed its first harvest and is now offering its sun-grown premium cannabis flower to wholesale partners throughout California, as well as selling direct-to-consumer in limited batches of jarred flower. Led by former French Laundry culinary gardener Aaron Keefer, the one-acre outdoor cultivation is nestled on 40 acres of naturally farmed land within some of the nation’s premier wine terroir and appellation in the Petaluma Gap.

In its first season and harvest, the Sonoma Hills Farm team cultivated a variety of genetics, including both classic and unique strains. The strain lineup was curated both for those seeking high-THC flower, dynamic cannabinoid content, as well as offering a flavorful terpene profile for the more experienced and sophisticated flower consumer.

Strains included Pink Jesus, Orange Acai, GG4, Wedding Crasher, Tropicana Punch, Cherry Cheesecake, and Banana Kush. Packaged flower will be available via trusted retail partners in Northern California, including Sava (Bay Area), Solful (Sonoma County), Oakland Organics (Oakland), MendoCann (Hopland), OrganiCann (Santa Rosa) and California Street Cannabis Co. (San Francisco). Sonoma Hills Farm product will also be available in the L.A. area soon. Pink Jesus was also nominated by Natural Cannabis Company for inclusion in its Best of Harvest box.



In addition to jarring its own flower, Sonoma Hills Farm also has an exclusive relationship with Chemistry to create limited edition Pink Jesus single origin infused pre-rolls with part of the proceeds to benefit Openhouse SF . The organization creates opportunities with, and not just for LGBTQ+ seniors to build and reconnect with community to ensure LGBTQ seniors are housed, safe, and cared for. The team has other pending collaborations with flower-forward, top California cannabis brands, as well.



Cultivated by master gardeners on premier terroir



Sonoma Hills Farm strives to be a cultural and educational intersection of small farm cannabis and traditional agriculture, cultivating world-class cannabis for people who are passionate about the plant, from discerning consumers to those in the high-end culinary and hospitality industries.



“Despite all that this year has thrown at each of us, this harvest has granted our team the opportunity to channel our energy and focus on growing cannabis at the highest level,” said Mike Harden, founder and CEO of Sonoma Hills Farm. “It’s been a long road to get here, but worth it. We’re proud of what we have produced and look forward to sharing it with those who are just as passionate as we are about this plant.”



In February of this year, Harden hired Aaron Keefer as VP of cannabis cultivation and production. Keefer joined Sonoma Hills Farm following a 10-year stint as the lead gardener for Thomas Keller Group, which includes famed, 3-Michelin Star restaurant, The French Laundry, in Napa, California.



Said Keefer: “The plants grew slowly, stressed by the continuous wind that spills through a gap from the Pacific ocean nine miles to the west. Cool nights, temperate days, and a dry September and October allowed us to reach the genetic potential. The result is a clean and unique terpene profile that pairs well with food. We’re proud of what we have achieved, and look forward to bringing this flower to market and sharing it with others.”



Cannabis as part of a farm-to-table lifestyle



In addition to cultivating premium cannabis, the farm boasts a rich culinary garden with the intention of showcasing how cannabis is synergistic with traditional farming and can be integrated into a farm-to-table lifestyle. The Farm is also aiming to be one of the first certified farms under the new California guidelines for organic-like certified cannabis ( OCAL ). They are also in the process of getting Sun+Earth certified . Keefer and the Sonoma Hills Farm team with input from Michelin-starred chefs installed a three-acre chef garden, a CBD-rich hemp field, and animals and native landscaping to fully integrate the cannabis into a working farm.



Keefer continued: “Cannabis is an amazing plant, and one of our greatest fortunes here at the Farm is the ability to grow it in harmony with vegetables, herbs, fruit and livestock. The complexity of flavor in vegetables comes from micronutrients, and building truly great soil to produce the best flavor. Creating this biodiversity has definitely paid off, especially within our cannabis cultivation, as the living soil has granted more terpenes and a more rounded expression of each strain. We set out to achieve the best flavor possible, and believe we have achieved it - and that starts with the best organic growing conditions.”



Built to exceed expectations in every way, from farming methods to conservation



While the 2020 cannabis cultivation was limited to an outdoor grow, in the coming year the cultivation will be comprised of one acre of land split between two locations on the property: a 28,560 sq/ft outdoor cannabis garden farmed with dry farming techniques, and a 10,000 sq/ft state-of-the-art greenhouse for cannabis cultivation with an attached 5,000 sq/ft facility for indoor cultivation, plant propagation and strain development.



The farm is designed, and will continue to be built, to exceed expectations for this type of operation, from farming methods and land preservation, to energy and water conservation. Using exceptional sustainability practices and by being good stewards of the land, the Sonoma Hills Farm team hopes to lessen the stigma against cannabis and educate the community on the promise of the plant, as well as the important role it will play in the future of small agriculture in Sonoma County.



Sonoma Hills Farm is owned and operated by Big Rock Partners , a seasoned team with years of agriculture, cannabis, and hospitality experience. For more information, contact info@sonomahillsfarm.com . Lic. #CDFA: CCL20-000520.



Keely Garibaldi Lyman Agency keely@lymanagency.com