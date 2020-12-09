RENO, Nev., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce that the company is investing in customer experience with the hiring of two new account executives.



The ongoing pandemic continues to present challenges for individuals and businesses alike, and insurance agents and companies are no exception. Automation of traditionally manual processes provides opportunities for increased efficiencies and affords those in work-from-home (WFH) situations the ability to continue with business as usual.

“We are finding there is great demand from insurance agents to be able to sell and service small commercial accounts more profitably," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage. "By adding to our account management team, we intend to provide more bandwidth to those needing help automating agency processes and moving to a digital purchasing process for small business customers.”

Catie Gaddam joins the Talage team as a senior account executive. Based in Chicago, she will focus on identifying potential customers and go-to-market strategies, while also meeting with existing and potential clients to discuss goals, objectives, and needs. She will lead Talage’s development of proposals, and manage the contract process to close agreements, build strong, long-term client relationships, get feedback, and suggest ways to increase customer engagement.

“I am so excited to begin my journey with a new, cutting edge company that offers a product I am confident will not only dominate within the insurance industry but change the nature completely,” said Gaddam.

Jonny Parkman joins the Talage team as an account executive with a focus on leading clients through the sales cycle from prospecting and Wheelhouse demos to closing deals. Based in Silicon Valley, Parkman has strong knowledge of technology solutions and sales, and is keen on helping to grow the customer base for the Wheelhouse platform.

Talage’s Wheelhouse platform streamlines the insurance purchasing process for small businesses by providing a digital solution for online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools which support agency automation and elimination of manual processes. Through Wheelhouse, Talage increases profitability in the small commercial segment by optimizing agent-customer interactions and decreasing the quote-to-bind timeline.

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com.

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.