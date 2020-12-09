Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in the technology for early diagnostic and imaging procedures are a major driving factor. The adoption of AI to better manage the imaging data is expected to fuel the market demand. Growth in awareness will also impact the market positively.
The solutions are used in various applications, including detection, image analysis, reporting and communication, and image acquisition, among others. The market will grow with the increase in the number of joint ventures and the presence of several tech-based companies. Growth in the geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic disease will also influence the demand for market technology.
Increased investment in the healthcare industry and a rise in the interest from major players and startups for the development of artificial intelligence-enabled market solutions will accelerate the demand for the product. A rise in the usage of imaging biomarkers and qualitative imaging in the clinical process and an increase in the workload of radiologists will drive the market demand. However, slow regulatory approval and a dearth of skilled professionals will hinder the demand for the technology.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market based on product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:
