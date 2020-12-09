BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) (the “Company” or “ADT”), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, today announced that Prime Security Services Borrower, LLC (the “Borrower”), Prime Finance Inc. and The ADT Security Corporation (collectively, the “Offerors”), wholly owned subsidiaries of ADT, terminated their previously announced tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of their outstanding 6.250% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and 4.875% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes” and together with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”).



The Offerors terminated the Offers in response to Moody’s announcement that, while the Offers would have been credit positive overall, the Offer for the 2028 Notes was causing Moody’s to consider downgrading ADT’s first lien debt to B1, from Ba3, due to Moody’s loss-given-default methodology.

ADT today announced that it will repay $300 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding first lien term loans under the Borrower’s existing credit agreement in December in lieu of completing the Offers.

All Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers will not be purchased. All instructions in respect of tendered Notes will be deemed to be revoked automatically and all Notes previously tendered and not withdrawn will be promptly returned to their respective Holders.

This press release constitutes a formal termination of the Offers, each of which was made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated December 4, 2020. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp. acted as dealer manager for the Offers. Questions regarding the termination of the Offers may be directed to BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at (212) 841-3059, (888) 210-4358 or e-mail at dl.us.liability.management@us.bnpparibas.com.

